Emilia Jones and Jack White Join the Cast of Lips Like Sugar

Emilia Jones and Jack White have joined the cast of the period drama ‘Lips Like Sugar.’ They will feature in the film alongside Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson. Brantley Gutierrez is at the helm of the movie, which was written by Anthony Tambakis. The shooting of the project will start next month in San Bernardino County and Riverside County, California.

Set against the backdrop of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the coming-of-age thriller, loosely inspired by true events, explores the convergence of the punk and skate subcultures in West Los Angeles. The narrative unfolds as two teenage girls, hailing from different backgrounds, form an unexpected friendship. Simultaneously, the city is abuzz with Olympic fervor, diverting the attention of city officials. The lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intricately entwined when one of the girls goes missing.

White, an acclaimed musician, is renowned as the guitarist and lead singer of the rock duo The White Stripes. Recognized as a pivotal figure in the garage rock revival of the 2000s, White is a recipient of 12 Grammy Awards. Three of his solo albums have achieved the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. He showcased his versatility by appearing in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ as a radio show actor.

Jones portrayed Air Force veteran and former NSA translator Reality Winner in ‘Winner’ and took on the role of Margot in ‘Cat Person,’ an exploration of the disconcerting realities of dating. Jones also starred in ‘Fairyland,’ portraying Alysia in the movie that taps into the coming-of-age experiences of a young girl growing up in San Francisco during the ’70s and ’80s with her gay father. Her credits also include Kinsey Locke in Netflix’s horror drama ‘Locke & Key‘ and Ruby Rossi in ‘CODA.’

Brantley Gutierrez previously collaborated with White to direct the music video of the latter’s song ‘If I Die Tomorrow.’ The filmmaker, who is making his feature debut with the movie, has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, U2, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters, and Rihanna, contributing to music videos, live shows, or album artwork. Tambakis, the screenwriter, is known for co-writing Gavin O’Connor’s sports drama ‘Warrior‘ and David Oyelowo-starrer ‘Gringo.’

Read More: Jason Schwartzman Cast in Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski’s King of the Jungle