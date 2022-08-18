Emily Bargeron From Making The Cut: Everything We Know

Prime Video’s ‘Making The Cut‘ is a competitive design reality show that gathers a talented group of designers from around the world and pits them against each other in a bid to become the best. While each contestant is determined to leave a mark on the fashion industry, they take part in increasingly complex challenges that are designed to test everything from one’s tenacity to their talent and technique.

However, as with most reality shows, elimination is imminent, and the one who survives all the challenges till the very end is crowned the winner. Entrepreneur and designer Emily Bargeron seemed like a promising contestant from the very start of the third season. Interestingly, she also won the title of the best fashion designer in her hometown for six consecutive years, leaving fans quite interested in her life. If you’re one such fan, we’ve got you covered. Here is everything we know about Emily Bargeron!

Emily Bargeron’s Age and Background

Born and brought up in Savannah, Georgia, Emily grew up in a loving household and has maintained a solid bond with her close ones. The fashion designer loves spending time with her family, and ensures her social media profiles are chock full of the wonderful memories they make together. Emily is grateful for her parents’ constant love and supports and holds them responsible for all that she has achieved to this very day.

The talented fashion designer discovered her passion for design at a young age when playing with dresses in her grandmother’s closet. Since then, she has been encouraged to pursue her dreams and eventually turned her passion into a way of life. As Emily was always interested in fashion, she chose to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion or Apparel Design from Georgia Southern University, from where she graduated in 2006.

However, even though Emily stepped into her professional life post-graduation, she never gave up on her dream of starting a fashion label. Eventually, her determination paid off as Emily’s designs received critical acclaim after a showing at the Charleston Fashion Week in 2009, and she went on to fulfill her dream of being an entrepreneur. Emily celebrates her birthday in August of every year.

Emily Bargeron’s Fashion Design Career

Right after graduating from college, Emily took up a job as a Pagination Supervisor and Graphic Designer at Statesboro Herald. However, once her creations were received favorably in 2009’s Charleston Fashion Week, she decided to take up design full-time and finally established her own brand, Mamie Ruth, in 2012. Fans would also be quite interested to know that the brand, Mamie Ruth, is named after Emily’s grandmother, as she was the one who initially introduced her to fashion and design.

Ever since establishing Mamie Ruth, Emily has taken on several projects, including Lose Ya Cool, a company that specializes in customized t-shirts, East+Up, a vintage fashion brand, as well as Starland Strange & Bazaar, which acts more like a community center filled with shops and restaurants where people can hand out and even meet designers or artists. Additionally, Emily also hosts pop-up stores at various music events and prides herself on her comfortable, free-spirited, yet fashionable designs.

Emily Bargeron’s Partner

Since Emily Bargeron is quite open when it comes to her private life and loves keeping her fans updated, the Savannah-based fashion designer seems to be dating Clark Welmering for many years now. Clark also seems quite supportive of Emily and her passion, and the two often appear at events together. It is apparent that the pair are in a loving and blissful relationship. Thus, with Emily currently living a life surrounded by her friends and loved ones, we wish she keeps thriving and hope happiness doesn’t elude her in the years to come.

