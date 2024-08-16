Emily in Paris: Is Shining Through an Actual Augustinus Bader Shampoo?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s romantic-comedy series ‘Emily in Paris,’ Sylvie’s decision to expose Louis de Léon, her former employer and client, paves the way for disastrous consequences. Several of her clients stay away from Agence Grateau, but a prominent skin and hair care brand trusts the agency to launch a new product. Augustinus Bader, a giant in the cosmetics industry, seeks Sylvie and Emily’s services to release “Shining Through,” a shampoo aimed at mature women customers. Since Augustinus Bader is a real brand with immense prestige, their new production may seem rooted in reality. However, viewers of the show won’t be able to buy it in real life, at least not yet!

Shining Through’s Marketing Campaign Reveals Emily’s Evolution

Shining Through is not a real shampoo. As of now, Augustinus Bader has not launched a new shampoo named the same, targeting mature women among the brand’s customers. The creation of Shining Through is rooted in Emily’s evolution as a marketing executive who takes advantage of her romantic escapades to fuel her creativity. Her intimate time with Gabriel on the terrace of their apartment complex inspires her to create a marketing campaign for the product that focuses on thrilling and extraordinary life decisions. Through this campaign, the show depicts that the naïve American in Paris grows and evolves enough to cherish a wild adventure and use it to enhance her work.

Since Emily is a marketing executive, the series relies on products and campaigns as significant parts of plot developments. Her work for AMI and Pierre Cadault shows us how these fictional campaigns are used to depict the changes in her life. Her strategy behind Shining Through also has the same purpose as far as the narrative is concerned. Having said that, we may not be surprised if Augustinus Bader decides to develop and release Shining Through as a real-life product. Baccarat, the perfume brand that collaborates with Antoine Lambert’s Maison Lavaux to launch Heartbreak, has released the perfume for fans to buy.

Similarly, Augustinus Bader may release Shining Through to strengthen the label’s collaboration with Emily in Paris. However, the admirers of the series don’t need to be disappointed about the fictional shampoo. Augustinus Bader offers multiple alternatives to Shining Through, which are The Rich Shampoo and The Shampoo. The brand also sells The Leave-In Hair Treatment, a product to replenish, smoothen, and strengthen the hair. All these items are powered with TFC8® technology, created by the brand’s namesake and globally renowned stem cell scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader.

