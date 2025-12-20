What Happened to Sofia? Did Melia Kreiling Leave Emily in Paris?

‘Emily in Paris‘ season 5 sees a major departure as Camille Razat, the actress behind Camille deLalisse, takes her exit after being a central cast member for four seasons. The character, heiress to a luxury Champagne brand, had a taut relationship with the protagonist after her and Emily’s friendship was tainted by their messy love triangle with Gabriel, the Parisian chef. However, this wasn’t the only complicated romance that Camille was a part of. During her engagement to Gabriel, the heiress was also involved in a whirlwind affair with a Greek artist, Sofia Sideris. By season 4, Camille breaks off her engagement and decides to pursue a serious, if tumultuous, relationship with Sofia. For the same reason, when the heiress gets written out of the series in season 5 and subsequently stops running in Emily’s social circles, fans are bound to grow intrigued by what it means for Sofia and her actress, Melia Kreiling.

Sofia Moved Back to Athens After Her Breakup With Camille

Sofia Sideris enters the narrative as an unexpected curveball in Camille’s narrative. The duo meets at an art gallery, and instantly hit it off. The former’s interest in the heiress remains evident from the get-go, and soon enough, despite the latter’s engagement to Gabriel, she begins reciprocating these feelings for the other woman. As a result, the two end up falling into an illicit but amorous affair, which develops into a relationship after Camille’s breakup with Gabriel. However, even after their separation, she and the chef remain in each other’s close orbit due to an unexpected pregnancy with Gabriel as the father of Camille’s unborn child. This paves the way for a unique situation, where Sofia finds herself crashing at her girlfriend’s ex’s apartment at the beginning of her stay in Paris.

Naturally, the unorthodox living situation, paired with Camille and Gabriel’s eccentric bond, causes complications in her and Sofia’s relationship. Likewise, they also cause plenty of trouble in the chef’s budding relationship with Emily. Even after the former couple gets their own place, it coincidentally ends up being in the same building as the latter couple, which doesn’t improve the problem of Camille and Gabriel’s overbearing relationship. Eventually, things come to a head once Sofia realizes that her girlfriend wouldn’t be open to the idea of moving away from Paris, largely due to her desire to stay in the orbit of her ex-boyfriend/the father of her child. As a result, the artist ends up breaking up with the heiress. Although she’s open to the idea of them reconciling in the future, she makes it clear that that likely won’t be happening in Paris. In the end, Sofia returns to her life in Athens.

Melia Kreiling’s Collaboration With Emily in Paris Halts With Season 5, Leaving her Future With the Series Ambiguous

After Camille Razat parted ways with ‘Emily in Paris,’ her character was effectively written out of the storyline in season 5. As a result, other characters attached to Camille’s narrative, such as her parents, Gerard and Louise, as well as Sofia, also stop being a part of the series. Consequently, actress Melia Kreiling doesn’t return to reprise her role after her character’s return to Athens in season 4. However, while Camille’s exit from the show certainly increases the chances that Sofia will not be returning in potential future season(s), nothing is yet set in stone. At the end of the fifth season, one of the major characters, Gabriel, finds himself heading to a vacation in Greece as a part of his new job as a private chef at Thomas Heatherton’s yacht.

During this time, Sylvie informs Gabriel about Emily’s breakup with Marcello and her decision to stick around in Paris for good. After receiving this message, the chef sends his ex-girlfriend a friendly postcard, extending an invitation to Greece for a visit. Therefore, there’s a high chance that the next potential season of ‘Emily in Paris’ might find the titular character in a Greek city. For the same reason, there’s a slight chance that the marketing executive and the chef might run into Sofia again, who is supposedly back in Athens. Still, unless more details are revealed about a potential season 6, Kreiling’s exit from the series stands. In light of the actress’ departure from the project, fans can catch her in some of her latest works, including her role as Barbara in the series ‘So Long, Marianne’ and ‘After,’ Kreiling’s upcoming project.

