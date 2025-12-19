What Happened to Camille? Did Camille Razat Leave Emily in Paris?

In season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris,’ the titular character finds herself in a new place in her life, both figuratively and literally. Her adventures this season begin with a lengthy stint in Rome, where she, Sylvie, and the others attempt to put down roots for Agence Grateau’s Italian division. Nonetheless, this fantasy only sticks around for so long before a number of conflicts push the team to shut down their shop in Rome and return home to Paris. Once back in the French city, many aspects of Emily’s old life return, albeit in a new light. She goes back to living with her best friend, Mindy, and frequents awkward run-ins with her neighbor and ex-boyfriend, Gabriel. However, there is one stark absence in the marketing executive’s life: Camille deLalisse, Emily’s half-friend, half-enemy. Therefore, following the events of last season, which involved broken hearts and a fake pregnancy, fans are bound to grow curious about Camille’s newfound absence in season 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Camille Has Closed the Chapter on Her Failed Romance With Gabriel

In ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4, Camille’s character undergoes many significant storylines. Initially, when she returns to Paris and subsequently to Gabriel’s life, she comes with some unexpected news. As it turns out, the heiress is pregnant with her ex-boyfriend’s child, or at least, so she thinks. A mixture of stress and nerves had led to a false pregnancy, which resulted in untrue assumptions. Even so, once she shares the news with the people in her life, it ends up creating an optimal solution. Although Gabriel has no intentions of getting back together with Camille, he is eager to stick by her side and be a part of the baby’s life as his father.

However, this ends up creating complications in the duo’s respective relationships due to their inability to prioritize their partners over one another. When this eventually leads to the end of Camille and Sofia’s relationship, the former’s heartbreak is doubled once she learns about the false nature of her assumed pregnancy. For the same reason, she ends up keeping the truth a secret from Gabriel in an effort to continue keeping him in her life. Nonetheless, this can only go on for so long. Soon enough, Camille realizes that her romanticization of their relationship and the idea of a reconciliation between them are misguided and impossible. This compels her to finally tell him the truth about the pregnancy that never was, and embrace the end of their romance for good.

In the aftermath, she runs into Emily once again at Agence Grateau, where the latter gets a brief update about her friend’s life. Since her conversation with Gabriel, Camille has decided to move on with her life, starting with moving out of the neighborhood and getting a new apartment for herself. Furthermore, the heiress has finally figured out what it is that she truly wants from life: motherhood. As a result, she made sure to rent an apartment with room for a nursery to support her future plans of adopting a baby. Thus, it seems that Camille is prepared to start a new chapter in her life, one that does not involve Gabriel and their past romance. Thus, as Emily and Camille’s lives diverge away from each other’s, the latter fades away from the series and gets completely written out by the start of season 5.

Camille Razat’s Exit From Emily in Paris Was a Natural Progression For Her Character’s Story

Camille Razat had been a part of ‘Emily in Paris’ since the show’s very beginning. As a part of the core cast in the project, the French actress and her character have significantly informed the foundation of the narrative. Nonetheless, after four seasons, Razat took her departure from the series. She updated the fans of the show and her character about the news back in April 2025. Around the same time, Darren Star, the creator of the show, also spoke about the decision to conclude Camille’s narrative, sharing that the actress’ exit was a planned outcome. “I think her (Camille’s) story kind of had a natural finish,” Star told Deadline. On the other hand, Razat shared similar sentiments, sharing the significance that Camille’s character has had on her artistry and how she’s pleased with ending her story at its natural climax.

In a farewell Instagram post, Razat said, “I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride.” As such, it seems like the actress left the show on amicable terms, deciding to part ways with the character when it felt right for herself as well as the show’s narrative. This leaves room open for the actress’ possible return to the series, even if it’s only for a cameo, in the future. Since her exit, Razat has been involved in a number of new ventures, including the launch of her own production company, Tazar Production. She has worked on a number of other upcoming projects like ‘Le Vieux Juif Blonde,’ ‘Malika,’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Tuscany.’

