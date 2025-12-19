Will Emily and Gabriel Get Back Together? Theories

Emily and Gabriel’s will-they-won’t-they romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ has been a narrative staple for the romantic comedy show since the first season. The titular character runs into her charming neighbor, the French chef, early in her relocation to Paris. Although the chemistry between them remains notable from the very start, so do the challenges standing in their path. After multiple seasons of ill-advised hook-ups, complications, and a growing friendship, the couple finally get together in season 4—only to crash and burn shortly afterward. In the aftermath, Emily moves on with Marcello Muratori, an Italian fashion designer, who proves to be a delightful match for her. Nonetheless, a misunderstanding over a proposal makes the duo realize they aren’t meant to be together. Therefore, as season 5 ends, both Emily and Gabriel are single, even if in different countries. Thus, fans of the couple must be eager to speculate what the future holds for this pair. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Gabriel’s Silent Visit to Rome Showcases His Lingering Feelings For Emily

Gabriel and Emily’s relationship ends in season 4 largely due to the former’s complicated dynamic with his ex-girlfriend, Camille. Although the two are no longer together, they’re still deeply entangled in each other’s lives. Part of this stems from Camille’s pregnancy with Gabriel as the father of the expected baby. When this compels the to-be father to prioritize his relationship with his ex, it pushes Emily to a place of insecurity wherein she realizes she would always come second in her partner’s life. This becomes the nucleus of their breakup, leading up to the marketing executive’s relocation to Rome. Nonetheless, shortly thereafter, Gabriel makes a key discovery: Camille’s pregnancy was actually just a misunderstanding all along.

Furthermore, once Camille realizes there’s no real chance of a reconciliation between her and Gabriel, she ends up exiting from his life and Paris as a whole. Afterward, the chef finds out about Emily’s move to Rome, and he decides to follow after her. However, to his dismay, once outside of his office, he realizes that his ex has found a new shot at love with Marcello. As a result, Gabriel decides to keep his visit a secret from Emily, instead choosing to wrap up his grand romantic gesture and return home. Although this marks a missed opportunity for a progression in the duo’s romance, it showcases Gabriel’s ability to prioritize Emily’s happiness even over his own. Once he witnesses the happiness she has managed to find in the new city, he’s unwilling to introduce new complications into her life. As a result, this act of self-restraint becomes a symbol of his unselfish love and care toward Emily.

Emily and Gabriel’s Amicable Goodbye Showcases the Growth of Their Friendship

Although Emily finds some love and success in Rome, her time there eventually comes to an end after a series of disasters. As a result, she and the rest of the Agence Grateau team find themselves returning to their home office in Paris. Once back in the fray, the marketing executive is immediately sent to deal with a complication brewing internally in the company’s L’Esprit de Gigi account. As it turns out, Gabriel and Antoine have started butting heads following the restaurant’s acquisition of a Michelin star. While the chef wants more creative control of his establishment, the owner is eager to stick to the status quo. When another client’s chef falls through hours before a big event, Emily finds a way to kill two birds with one stone. She offers Gabriel as a replacement for the event so that her client can be happy, while Antoine can see what he would be missing out on if he continues to underappreciate his star chef.

Nonetheless, this ends up bearing an unexpected fruit. The client, Thomas Heatherton, ends up offering Gabriel a spot as a private chef on his yacht, impressed by his plant-based menu. Consequently, with nothing keeping him rooted in Paris, the chef decides to take a chance and accepts the opportunity. This lands him and Emily in a unique situation where the latter finds herself saying goodbye to him as he sets off to a new, non-Parisian adventure. During this time, Emily finds herself catching lunch with Gabriel after the latter forgets his knives and asks her to drop them off for him at the train station. This final interaction between the duo remains free of any drama or impulsive mistakes, which marks a first for them. Thus, it seems like after their considerable history together, the two have finally grown in their ability to communicate honestly and appreciate each other’s ambitions and personal desires. Since this had been their number one problem in the course of their short-lived relationship, one can only imagine that if the duo decides to give their romance another try, they might have a better shot at it this time around.

Gabriel’s Greek Invitation Could Lead to a Romantic Reconciliation For Him and Emily

By the end of season 5, Gabriel and Emily find themselves in very different places than they were at the beginning of the season. Gabriel is now a private chef on a yacht, far away from his original roots in Paris. Meanwhile, Emily gives up a life in Rome, and with it her and Marcello’s relationship, to stick around the French city, having realized this is where she truly belongs. The chef receives an update about his ex-girlfriend from her boss, Sylvie, who appears to have always been rooting for the couple. Once Gabriel receives this news, he decides to send Emily a postcard, extending an invitation to Greece, where he will be enjoying a small vacation. Therefore, now that both the chef and the marketing executive are single at the same time without the complication of their past casting a shadow over their dynamic, it’s possible that they’ll finally find their way back to each other, this time for good.

Still, the future of their relationship remains heavily uncertain. In a conversation with Tudum, lead actress Lily Collins spoke about the same. She said, “I don’t know what the future holds for Gabriel and Emily. I appreciated that they were able to say goodbye gracefully, without knowing what comes next. Emily is supportive of his adventures and career, and she respects his journey without interfering. That kind of graceful goodbye felt deserved for the characters, and I’m not entirely sure where it will go from here.” Ultimately, only a new season will determine the fate of Emily and Gabriel’s romance. Even so, after seasons of built-up chemistry and history, it would be incredibly satisfying to see the lovable American expat finally find her romantic happy ending with the Parisian chef.

