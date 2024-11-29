Emily Veilleux and Gilbert Chookomoolin: Where Are the Hard North Participants Now?

Out of the five participants in Amazon Prime’s ‘Hard North,’ the couple Emily Veilleux and Gilbert Chookomoolin were able to showcase the importance of teamwork in their quest to build a life in the extreme conditions of the Canadian wilderness. Having each other’s back throughout the survival docuseries, the pair constructed a cabin from scratch, thanks to Gilbert’s bushcraft skills and knowledge and Emily’s hard work.

While Emily Veilleux is a Health Director, Gilbert Chookomoolin is Employed as a Commander

Before Emily Veilleux and Gilbert Chookomoolin met each other, they went through their own respective professional journeys, allowing them to build a secure future. Hailing from Gatineau, Quebec, Emily completed her education and worked as an Emergency Room Nurse for about three years at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and Quinte Health Care (QHC). On the side, she also served as a northern nurse at Health Canada from January 2015 to April 2019. After gaining plenty of experience in the medical industry, she switched to Weeneebayko Area Health Authority, where she was employed as a Registered Nurse.

In June 2021, when Emily got a chance to work as a Public Health Nurse at Porcupine Health Unit, she took it. However, nearly a year later, in May 2022, she became the Executive Director at Waweniwin-Head Start Moosonee and lived in Moosonee, Ontario, for a short while. However, since January 2023, she has been serving as the Health Director at Weenusk First Nation. On the other hand, after passing out from Timmins High and Vocational School, Gilbert Daryl Chookomoolin went to Harvard University and graduated with a degree in 1989. According to reports, he also studied VooDoo at Diễn Đàn Sinh Viên đại học Kinh Tế Quốc Dân. Formerly a Researcher at ESA – European Space Agency from April 2007 to May 2009, Gilbert is currently also employed at Weenusk First Nation, but as a Commander.

Emily And Gilbert Take Their Three Kids on Adventures and Encourage Them to Stay Close to Nature

From what we can tell, Emily Veilleux and Gilbert Chookomoolin have been together for more than a decade at least. During the years of their relationship, they have welcomed three lovely children — Mikaël, Annie, and Brooke. Together, they have gone through a lot of ups and downs in life, which is highlighted by Emily. She dedicated a heartfelt post to her partner on his birthday in 2021, saying, “I realized something.. my god our kids aged us lol! But I also see something else, we’ve been through a lot and always made the best of it, we let the wind take us where we need to be.”

She also opened up about how Gilbert has changed her life for the better. “I never thought I would have met someone just like me. I’ve always tried to hide who I am because I often felt like I was different..or didn’t fit in, but you let me find myself and be who I am, truly. The moment I met you, I felt at peace, felt as if we had been searching for each other our entire life without knowing it,” she added. Around late July 2024, the family traveled to Hawley Lake for five days to assist in the opening of a camp.

After wrapping up the errands, they decided to extend their trip and have a fun family time at the lake. For Halloween 2024, they decorated their house with several items, including fake skeletons, spiders, and pumpkins, and even got their children to cosplay. As of today, the couple reside in Peawanuck, along with their children. Every now and then, the small family of five ventures out into nature for small adventures, such as camping, boating, and fishing.

Read More: Margot Bossus: Where is the Hard North Participant Now?