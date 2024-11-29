Margot Bossus: Where is the Hard North Participant Now?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Hard North‘ introduces us to five young aspiring homesteaders from different walks of life, all of whom have one thing in common — passion to survive in the wilderness. Among them, Margot Bossus attracted the attention of the viewers through her sheer determination and perseverance even when the woods got rocky and unfavorable. Although she laid multiple traps to hunt and survive, her journey in the wilderness was far from smooth sailing.

Margot Bossus’ Love For Nature Took Her From France to the Wilderness of Canada

Ever since her early days, Margot Bossus found herself deeply connected to nature. While she had a hard time fitting in with others, nature was always there to provide a safe space for her. So, whenever she got an opportunity to spend time in nature, she did so without any hesitation. Feeling a sense of calm and belonging, she knew that she wanted to be as close to nature as possible, hunt to survive, and have the company of her huskies. Having spent most of her life in a small town in France, Margot Bossus decided to take the road less traveled and pursue her aspirations.

Thus, Margot relocated to Quebec in 2017 and studied animal conservation and forestry for three years. Meanwhile, she also got a job as a musher, which involved riding in a sled behind a team of sled dogs. Her experience as a musher later turned into a passion. After the completion of her studies, she became a professional musher and a horse-hunting guide, which is seen as a masculine profession in society. So, being a woman in the profession, she had to work ten times harder for several years before she was taken seriously and trusted. Moreover, she is an integral member of the Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY). Since she is a hunting guide for outfitters, she hunts regularly and shares her reward of the hunt with the outfitters and the inhabitants of the village.

However, hunting is looked down upon by many people. During a conversation with LeMessager, Margot tried to explain how it’s a shame that it has negativity attached to hunting. She said (translated), “I also use skins to make clothes, gloves to protect myself from the cold… those who criticize us probably have leather shoes on their feet. It’s the same thing, except that they didn’t get their hands dirty to make them. They’re disconnected. It’s a necessity to hunt when you’re in the bush, it’s survival. You never kill an animal for fun with a smile. People who order on Amazon probably do more harm to nature than I do.”

Margot Bossus Continues to Indulge in Her Passion of Hunting With Her Loving Partner and Huskies

Catering to her innate love for the wilderness, Margot Bossus lives an off-the-grid lifestyle in the lap of nature in Fish Lake in Yukon. Surrounded by the snowy white mountain and the serene winds off the eponymous lake, it would be an understatement to say that she is content with her lifestyle choice, as she straightforwardly revealed that she doesn’t particularly like city life. However, she visits the nearby city of Whitehorse every once in a while to get access to certain resources, such as medicines, dog food, or a bar or two of chocolates.

Apart from her pack of huskies, Margot also has another special person in her life — Alex Pirouz-Schlütter. Connected through their shared passion for the wilderness and nature, the two have been dating at least since the turn of this decade. During their relationship, they have gone on several adventures, mainly in Yukon, be it summers, winters, or monsoons. At the end of the 2023 hunting season, she expressed how special the entire experience was. She said, “No words are powerful enough to describe how alive we feel out there. The Yukon wilds stole my heart a while ago and what a beautiful feeling it is to know where you belong. Immensely grateful for it all!”

By March 2024, Margot and Alex constructed a log cabin on the trapline in the northern Yukon and spent a couple of months there. During that time, they “slept under the dancing northern lights and roamed many miles through the roadless wilderness with dog sleds, skis and skidoo.” The following month, her social awkwardness was tested to the limit when she traveled to Matera, Italy. In October, the couple and their furry little babies completed another hunting season of 107 days and more than a thousand kilometers.

