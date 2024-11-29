Matty Clarke: Where is the Hard North Participant Now?

In Amazon Prime’s ‘Hard North,’ we are taken to different areas of the Canadian wilderness through different young and aspiring homesteaders. During the solo adventure of Matty Clarke in Lake St. John, Newfoundland, he took over an already-built hunting cabin and transformed it into a full-time home by changing the layout and connecting another room to it. His knowledge and bushcraft skills made him stand out from the rest of the participants.

Matty Clarke Got Into Legal Trouble and Was Forced to Vacate One of His Cabins

Hailing from Newfoundland, Matthew “Matty” Clarke developed a strong sense of belonging to the wilderness from a very young age. This passion only grew stronger as he grew up. In 2020, his pursuit of peace and quiet led him to the Yukon wilderness, specifically in Dawson City, where he wanted to stake a mining claim. Over the next few months, he moved a bit south from the town and began building a cabin single-handedly on Ensley Creey.

In 2021, the territorial government tried to get him to vacate the land. In response, he said, “I do not look at myself as a trespasser but a guardian or steward of the land.” By March of 2022, the Yukon government not only alleged that Matty had been living on public land illegally, but they also alleged that they found several errors in his mining claim and permit. Using his social media and internet presence against him in court, the Yukon government submitted his posts as evidence and their petition to strengthen their claims of illegal lodging against Matty Clarke.

The petition filed by the government stated, “Even if Mr Clarke had honestly and properly staked the Claim, doing so did not give Mr. Clarke authority under the (Placer Mining Act) or any other Yukon legislation to construct a cabin at the Site for his permanent residence.” Moreover, the Yukon government requested a court order to force him to vacate the site and return it “to the condition it was in prior to its occupation.” After a few months of receiving pressure from the local government, in August 2022, he agreed to dismantle his cabin by the beginning of 2023.

Matty Clarke Has Been Living the Life of His Dreams in the Wilderness

Having a sociable personality, Matty Clarke doesn’t hesitate to document his journey in the wilderness and post it across his social media handles. Since 2020, he has also been running and maintaining an active YouTube channel called Skote Outdoors, where he keeps his subscribers updated about his adventures. In fact, he even posted videos about his arrival in Dawson City in 2020 and staking a mining claim. Matty also posted videos showcasing the cutting and chopping of trees during the construction of the controversial log cabin he built near the town.

Being an avid traveler, he has traveled to numerous different destinations over the years and explored the unexplored, including Siurana and Coll de Nargó in Spain, Bodh Gaya in India, Nepal, and more. In his travels and adventures, he is accompanied by his beloved furry friend named Ronnie, also known as Ron. Looking forward to the next expedition, Matty continues to do what he loves the most while documenting his journey every step of the way.

Read More: Where is Amazon Prime’s Hard North Filmed?