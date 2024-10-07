Emma Crouch From Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Everything We Know

Season 5 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ introduced us to new crew members on the Parsifal III as they catered to guests and sailed across the seas. The boat’s wind propulsion often presented difficult working conditions, with the vessel tilting from side to side. Emma Crouch, an experienced deckhand, stepped up as an essential part of the team. Besides her technical expertise and contributions, she also became an all-around fun-loving member of the team. Her good spirits and support likely helped many crew members through the challenges, bringing them together with a shared love for the profession.

Emma Crouch is a Yachting Trainer and Former EMT

Emma Crouch is a seasoned yachting professional who works as a trainer with Paper Boat Yacht Academy. Her work takes her across various continents, and the academy holds courses anywhere from the Dominican Republic to Greece and New York. Hailing from London, England, Emma has multiple years of experience in training and even more in sailing yachts. Her work especially concerns super yachts, and she has learned the ropes working as a stewardess and in various deckhand roles. The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ cast member’s presence on a vessel becomes even more valuable considering her past experience working as an emergency medical technician who is used to high-pressure environments.

Emma Nurtures a Passion for Travel and Nature

As a yachting trainer with Paper Boat Yacht Academy, Emma Crouch frequently gets opportunities to traverse the seas and visit new destinations to impart her knowledge. Her work and love for travel have taken her across the world, either by boat or by air. The 35-year-old also takes time out to tick off locations from her own travel bucket list. With sailing operations based there, she has explored South Africa with friends, trekking across the countryside, meeting various farm animals, and bathing in hot springs with the stunning surrounding landscapes of Citrusdal. As her company carries out frequent workshops in the Dominican Republic, she has thoroughly toured its coastal regions and basked in the natural majesty of El Limón Waterfall.

Emma’s love for the sea is evident in her travels to coastal destinations like Ibiza, Spain, Costa Rica, Panama, the Philippines, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. She has also enjoyed scenic hikes across the rolling landscapes of Dublin, Ireland, visited historical sites, and savored a pint of Guinness in its birthplace. One of her favorite destinations is Greece, and she has toured the country with her friends.

During this time, she fell in love with the cradle of Western civilization, calling the Acropolis of Athens the most beautiful place. She also befriended a herd of curious wild pigs during her visit and declared herself their queen. As a seasoned yachting professional, Emma has spent much of her career at sea, where she developed a deep appreciation for marine life and the natural beauty of the world’s oceans. Her day is made whenever she spots dolphins or whales swimming alongside her yacht during trips.

Emma is Cherished by Close Friends and Family

While Emma Crouch’s adventurous lifestyle keeps her busy, family remains a central part of her life. She shares a special bond with her elder sister, Lauren Robertson, whose marriage she heartily celebrated in February 2024. Lauren has had a beautiful baby daughter since. Although they live in different countries, the siblings’ love for one another keeps their bond strong and regularly brings them together. Emma also deeply appreciates her parents, taking trips together whenever possible and treasuring the time they spend as a family. She visited Kotor on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast, touring the coastal Old Town with her parents.

Beyond her frequent family gatherings, Emma’s social life is vibrant and filled with like-minded companions. She enjoys spending time with her friends, whether partying at Glastonbury Music Festival or engaging in humorous shenanigans that give credence to the saying “age is just a number.” She does not appear to be in a long-term romantic relationship. Emma is known for her good sense of humor and love of wine. Her inner party animal particularly flourished in the environments of the Dominican Republic, as she spent days exploring natural landscapes and partied at night, raising the roof with friends.

Read More: Where Was Below Deck Season 11 Filmed?