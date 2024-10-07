Diana Cruz From Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ is a spin-off of the popular reality TV series ‘Below Deck,’ offering an inside look at life aboard luxury sailing yachts, particularly for the crew members. Season 5 of the show follows the crew of the sailing yacht Parsifal III as they embark on an eight-week charter season, juggling demanding guests, disciplinary rules, and tense team dynamics. Among the crew members, Diana Cruz stands out as an intriguing figure, delicately balancing work and play while trying not to step on any toes. The dynamic stewardess also seemed to take the difficulties of the profession in stride, speaking volumes about her experience in the field.

Diana Cruz is a Globe-Trotting Yacht Concierge, Model, and Aspiring Actress

Hailing from Quarteira in Faro, Portugal, Diana Cruz has substantial prior experience as a sailing stewardess. Her passion for travel and adventure has taken her across the globe, and she has made the most of her time at home and abroad. Before she ever set sail on a yacht as a crew member, Diana’s professional journey began with modeling. The young woman realized the camera adored her as early as 2015, when she landed her first modeling gig with DIF Magazine, paving the way for her to become a model for Flawed Magazine and for Fly London. She has also modeled for the spring and summer campaigns for the apparel brand Fátima Veríssimo. Her talents go beyond yachting and modeling, as she’s also dabbled in acting, taking part in theater productions, and appearing in a commercial for Pingo Doce, a Portuguese supermarket chain.

Diana began working as a yacht stewardess in 2022 and has found a world of opportunities and adventure through the field of work. While traveling across the seas and ensuring a comfortable guest experience, she has also found plenty of room to let her hair down and explore the exotic destinations herself. Not only is Diana’s maritime work professionally rewarding, but it also fuels her love for travel. Her profession has taken her to some of the most beautiful places in the world, including Vadoo Island in the Maldives, Denarau Island in Fiji, Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Monaco, Cannes, France, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During her time in Fiji, Diana was particularly enchanted by Denarau Island, a paradise known for its luxurious resorts and pristine beaches. Fiji has ended up becoming one of her top destinations; the warm, welcoming Fijian culture further deepened her love for the island, making it one of her most cherished experiences. These intercontinental explorations have enriched her understanding of different cultures and inculcated an adventurous spirit that has led her to pursue the American Dream.

Diana Cruz Has Embraced Opportunities and Challenges in the United States

Diana’s personal life is as vibrant as her professional one. In 2023, she began living and working in the United States, with her first stop in Los Angeles. She was captivated by famous locations like Universal Studios Hollywood, the Santa Monica Pier, and Universal CityWalk. However, she also had humorous encounters with American culture, especially with the food. She found it amusing that in some places, people eat fruit with chili powder, a surprising contrast to her native Portuguese cuisine. She has also experienced the coastal beauty of Miami, Florida, and often misses the swaying palm trees and golden sands.

Thanks to her traveling work life, Diana has developed a love for snorkeling and swimming in crystal clear waters with coral reef fish and stingrays. Although she lives an active and healthy lifestyle, Diana faces a few challenges, like dealing with anxiety, being lactose intolerant, and having to wear glasses or contact lenses. The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ cast member looks forward to saving up money and time for a skydiving course, traveling to Bali, Indonesia, to learn surfing, and visiting Hawaii.

Diana Cruz also has a dynamic social life. She has made friends the world over and connected with professionals from various industries, including fashion, entertainment, and hospitality. She does not appear to be in a long-term relationship. Fitness is central to Diana’s life; she is an avid gym-goer and practices yoga. Her current fitness goals involve gaining weight while managing a hectic work and study schedule. She is particularly fond of cats and has a soft spot for kittens, approaching and playing with them whenever she gets the chance.

