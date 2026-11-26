HBO Max’s ‘The Slightest Touch’ serves as a masterclass on friendship as it delves deep into how Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty came together to take on the 2024 Dublin Marathon. The former is a renowned actor, whereas the latter is a fellow Irish native with a rare, painful genetic skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), but they somehow fit together perfectly. The film thus becomes about not only a marathon but also about advocacy, connection, kindness, optimism, and perseverance, with Emma’s family proudly supporting her every step of the way.

Emma Fogarty’s Family Did Their Best to Give Her a Fulfilling Life

Although Pat and Malachy Fogarty have always preferred to keep their personal lives well away from the limelight, we do know they have been head over heels in love for more than 45 years. The Abbeyleix residents in County Laois, Ireland, had seemingly settled down happily by the early 1980s, after which they welcomed two beautiful daughters into the world. When Emma Fogarty was born in 1984, the first-time parents were informed by doctors that there was a chance she might not survive her first week because she had Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Since Emma had been fighting for her life from the moment she took her first breath and didn’t have any skin on one of her legs, Pat and Malachy quickly realized the situation was serious. However, they refused to give up on their little girl, so they spoke to specialists, worked with them to figure out how to care for her, and then decided to give her as normal a life as possible. Pat still remembers feeling a bit overwhelmed, but she claims it was all positive because the thought of being anything but supportive never crossed either her or her husband’s minds. The couple was thus overjoyed when Emma took her first steps at age 2 after being told she might never walk, and that emotion remained with them as she continued to defy all odds.

It was around 1994 that Pat and Malachy welcomed their younger daughter, Catherine Fogarty, only to be filled with a blend of awe, fear, and joy once again, owing to their circumstances. “Because there was a 10-year gap, Catherine didn’t really understand how fragile Emma’s skin was when she was small,” Pat candidly admitted in the documentary film. She added that the baby of the family would pinch her sister and pull her hair, so they had a few difficulties with how Emma’s skin reacted to the contact, but they eventually grew close. The Fogartys’ tight-knit bond further helped them build trust, enabling the parents to let their girls be as independent as they wished while knowing their girls had a safe place back home.

Pat and Malachy Fogarty Remain Emma’s Primary Caregivers

Although Pat and Malachy had more than their fair share of concerns about their daughters, particularly Emma, they always let them carve their own paths in this complex world. Therefore, when their eldest graduated and chose to leave home at 18 to pursue a 3-year Business/Management course at Limerick Institute of Technology, they let her go. They even backed her when she decided to relocate to Dublin upon landing a full-time job opportunity at a bank, only for everything to change when she was in her early-20s as her condition flared up. According to records, Emma broke her leg in an accident, which led her EB to worsen to such an extent that she could no longer lead the independent life she had been thriving in.

Emma hence moved back into her Abbeyleix family home in her mid-20s, where Pat and Malachy resumed responsibili ty as her primary caretakers. The young woman did have a permanent nurse by this point to help with her bandage changes every two days, but her mother did help at every step of the way. From what we can tell, her father was still serving as a Secondary School Maths Teacher in Heywood at the time, but he also provided support in different parts of her routine. The couple did all of it while ensuring their other daughter Catherine was never left behind – they did their best to give her equal attention and care.

Since then, both Pat and Emma have been recognized at Ireland’s 2016 Hidden Hearing Hidden Hero Awards for their resilience in the face of EB, and Malachy has retired for good. So, today, their focus is on caring for Emma in whatever way she needs and supporting her charity efforts for Debra Ireland, a non-profit organization that provides aid to people with EB. On a personal level, from what we can tell, whenever the couple has free time, they like going out for dinner, enjoying films, and just spending as much quality time together as possible. Honestly, their perseverance in the face of the complexities they’ve faced is truly commendable.

Catherine Fogarty is Enjoying the Joys of Life

Catherine is like her parents in that she prefers to keep her life private. While we don’t know much about either her current personal standing or professional experience, we know that the Abbeyleix native continues to share an incredibly close bond with her family, particularly her elder sister. In fact, since she and her longtime boyfriend, Tiernan Hourihan, are avid runners, they were both alongside Emma and Colin when they crossed the finish line of the 2024 Dublin Marathon. The aim was to celebrate Emma defying all odds and reaching the milestone birthday of 40, as well as raise awareness/funds for EB, both of which they undoubtedly accomplished. Since then, Catherine and Tiernan have seemingly run several more races, with the most recent being the Musgrave 5k in Cork, Ireland, on June 10, 2026.

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