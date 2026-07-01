Enola Holmes 4 Cast and Plot Theories

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 3‘ continues the adventures of the eponymous heroine as she embarks on a quest to solve a case that brings her face-to-face with an old enemy. The stakes are higher this time as Sherlock has gone missing, and soon, Enola discovers that Moriarty is behind it. To find her brother, the young detective must recover a lost treasure connected to Tewkesbury’s family. By the end, Enola succeeds in unraveling all the mysteries and marries Tewkesbury, who is no longer a viscount. Will marriage put a stop to her job as a detective? So far, we don’t have a concrete answer.

Netflix hasn’t revealed any plans for another sequel. However, in previous cases, the streaming service has taken months before confirming the status of a sequel. Notably, ‘Enola Holmes 3’ wasn’t confirmed until about two years after the release of the second movie. Considering this, it would be fair to say that we might have to wait a while before we know the franchise’s fate. If the movie is greenlit, considering the previous production patterns, we expect ‘Enola Holmes 4’ to release sometime in 2028.

Enola Holmes 4 Would Take the Protagonist Into Uncharted Waters

In all three of its films, ‘Enola Holmes’ has given its protagonist a unique case. From finding her missing mother to becoming embroiled in a workers’ strike to finding a lost treasure, Enola has faced a new challenge with each iteration. The same is expected of the fourth film. The movies are based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer. It has ten books on the roster, of which only three have been adapted so far. Moreover, the writers have introduced new plot elements and mysteries to keep things fresh, which means the possibilities for the next film are endless.

‘Enola Holmes 3’ continues this sense of mystery by showing the wreckage under the sea, which turns out to be that of the ship that Tewkesbury’s father sunk to prevent the gold from going to the Crown. While the third film ties up almost every thread, the sunken ship raises a few questions about what truly happened aboard it. It could also lead to the answer to what really happened to Tewkesbury’s father. Or, the movie could turn towards an entirely new mystery. By the end of the third iteration, Enola is married to Tewkesbury, who has renounced his title and is now a commoner. Considering how everything in their relationship, from their meeting to falling in love to getting married, has been marked by her solving a case, it is possible that the next phase of their life would continue the trend.

Perhaps the couple leaves the country to spend their honeymoon and ends up getting embroiled in a mystery. Reportedly, Philip Barantini, who directed the third film, wanted to present a darker twist to the storyline. While things do get a bit murky, it doesn’t really experience the intended tonal shift. The fourth film could lean into that. Furthermore, whatever the case may be, it has to be a transformative journey for Enola, pushing her beyond her boundaries and teaching her something new. It also has to develop her relationships with the people around her, while also marking the beginning of a new era with new challenges.

Enola Holmes 4 Would Bring Back Familiar Characters and Introduce New Villains

Over the course of three films, the ‘Enola Holmes’ universe has introduced an interesting cast of characters, most, if not all, of whom would be expected to reprise their roles in some capacity. To begin with, Millie Bobby Brown would return in the leading role, with Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. We also expect to see Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson. Supporting characters like Hattie Morahan’s Lady Tewkesbury and Susan Wokoma’s Edith are also expected to return. At the end of ‘Enola Holmes 3,’ Moriarty is sent back to prison, but she has made it clear that she will not stop coming after the Holmeses.

Perhaps the next film could bring her back into the mix, which means Sharon Duncan-Brewster would be reprising her roles. The third film also introduces the character of Mikiel Mizzi. He is a revolutionary in Malta who is seen talking to Edith in the end. If the writers plan a romance for them, we might see Joe Azzopardi returning to the franchise. However, given that Mizzi is focused on securing Malta’s independence from the British Empire, it is unlikely that he would abandon the cause. Additionally, new characters will be introduced, particularly as a brand new case is presented. This means new victims, new villains, and a whole new adventure for Enola.

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