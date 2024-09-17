Mark Wahlberg’s Real-Life Entourage: Where Are They Now?

HBO’s ‘Entourage’ is a comedic drama that takes a satirical look at life in show business, following an upcoming movie star and his childhood friends as they try to live big and fit in. Vince Chase arrives in Los Angeles with his close buddies from New York City, and they set about making arrangements for Chase for his next big project. The rising star’s abrasive agent, Ari Gold, is constantly tested by Chase’s entourage as he often refers to their suggestions over his advice.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Queens, the friends go from newcomers in Tinseltown to actors, artists, and producers in their own right. The show is inspired by Mark Wahlberg’s Hollywood experiences, and each lovable member of the entourage is loosely based on a real person. Two decades have passed since creator Doug Ellin’s ‘Entourage’ premiered, and fans are excited to see where their actual journeys have led.

Donnie “Donkey” Carroll Passed Away From an Asthma Attack

Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) was loosely based on Mark Wahlberg’s real-life friend, Donnie “Donkey” Carroll, who was his personal assistant for 14 years. Born on December 10, 1966, Carroll hailed from Boston, Massachusetts. Wahlberg and Carroll met in Savin Hill, Boston, when the former was becoming recognized as Marky Mark, a 90s hip-hop star. The two quickly grew close, and Carroll left his street hustle behind in favor of moving to Hollywood with Wahlberg and making it big. He was among the very first members of the entourage and attempted to begin his own rap career with the stage name Murda One.

Carroll’s life soon took a darker turn in the early 2000s. His rap career failed to take off, and as the production of ‘Entourage’ was underway, he was reportedly made to sign a release form and was not compensated for the use of his likeness, unlike Wahlberg’s other friends in ‘Entourage.’ “When a guy reaches a certain age, he’s gotta start taking responsibility,” Mark Wahlberg said in response to the allegations. “I love him a lot, but at 37, he doesn’t want to work, he wants to rap.” In a 2005 interview, Carroll remained bitter about his treatment when asked about the show, saying that he did not get paid at all even though he was at Wahlberg’s side from day one.

Despite the circumstances, Carroll maintained good relations with the actor, who had promised that he would be taken care of. Unfortunately, before their story could play out further, Carroll lost consciousness in his fiancée’s arms and passed away in 2005 from an asthma attack at the age of 39. His sister, Debra, briefly contemplated publishing a book about his story, painting Wahlberg as a villain, but the work was never released.

Johnny “Drama” Alves Became The Spiritual Advisor to Mark Wahlberg

The character of Johnny “Drama” Chase is based on Mark Wahlberg’s advisor and friend, Johnny “Drama” Alves, who played a key role in guiding him early on. The musically inclined man tried to play himself in ‘Entourage’ and auditioned for the role and that of Ari Gold. The second oldest of five siblings raised by a single mother, Alves is known widely by his nickname of Drama despite lacking any superfluous elements in his life. He has everything together, married to the love of his life, Lisa Alves, for 27 years with three children, thanking god for everything positive in his life.

Alves joined the local band After Dark and moved to LA in the 1980s. He met Wahlberg when he joined the band for a brief stint. At the time, the then 18-year-old Wahlberg had recently been released from the Plymouth House of Correction after serving time for an assault charge. Alves encouraged him to take better care of his health and work out, starting him on the path that would lead to his superstardom. Drawing on his own mother’s example of unwavering faith, the older musician offered Wahlberg spiritual direction as well and saw promise for him in an acting career.

Incidentally, Wahlberg had met his new mentor’s mother, Emily Alves, before they were introduced, and he was surprised to see her when visiting his home in Massachusetts. She would venture to correctional facilities to give hope to the incarcerated through God, and she met Wahlberg when he was at the Plymouth House of Correction. Feeling as though they were predestined to meet, Alves eventually began considering Wahlberg as his oldest son. He cooked and cared for him in his early days while pushing him towards acting. He introduced the aspiring actor to an agent who he felt recognized the youth’s talent.

Alves Continued to Make Music with the Funky Entourage

Alves was employed as a consultant on ‘Entourage,’ for which he was also an associate producer. He also made appearances in films like ‘Ted 2’ and ‘Spenser Confidential,’ and was the co-executive producer for ‘Not Another Church Movie.’ While he dabbled in Hollywood production briefly, Alves’ strong suit remained his musical career. He headed the Funky Entourage and performed live under Loretta LaRoche Productions. He was active with his band’s performances in Plymouth till 2017 but seemed to relax after entering his late fifties and becoming a grandfather.

Eric Weinstein Continues to serve as Mark Wahlberg’s Executive Assistant

Eric Murphy (Kevin Connolly) is loosely based on Eric “E” Weinstein, Wahlberg’s right-hand man who has served as his assistant for decades. Born in Manhattan in 1964, Weinstein was reportedly involved with drug abuse in his past and undergoing treatment when he met Wahlberg while consulting for ‘The Basketball Diaries.’ The two hit it off soon, and the young actor talked to Weinstein about his career, ultimately inviting him onto his entourage. Becoming the man in Wahlberg’s corner, Weinstein dispelled his doubt about pursuing films and music and encouraged him to angle himself strongly toward movies.

The real E doesn’t share many similarities with the one on the HBO show, with Weinstein saying that the show version was closer to Wahlberg’s then-manager, Steve Levinson. After ‘The Basketball Diaries,’ he continued to serve as the rising actor’s assistant, a role he gladly fulfills to this day. He is also credited as a guest actor for several films and was the associate producer for ‘Entourage.’ He was the co-producer for Wahlberg’s 2022 film, ‘Father Stu.’ Eric Weinstein is married to actress and filmmaker Shumaya Bang Weinstein and continues to travel the world with his long-time friend and boss, Mark Wahlberg,

Ari Emanuel Has Grown Beyond His Stature as Super Agent

The capricious character of Ari Gold in ‘Entourage’ is inspired by Mark Wahlberg’s agent, Ari Emanuel, who continues to work with him till date. The son of Jewish immigrants from Chicago, Emanuel stepped into the limelight in entertainment working as an agent for the WWE in 1997. He began repping Wahlberg in 1999, and according to the actor and his associates, is reasonably close to being direct and hard nosed like his on-screen counterpart. Actor Jeremy Piven, who played the part of Ari Gold, was also repped by Emanuel.

Co-founder of the Endeavor Talent Agency which he bought, and co-CEO of William Morris Endeavor, Ari Emanuel has gained a reputation for making big moves in the industry. He has gone on to represent and work with the likes of Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson Oprah Winfrey, and Martin Scorsese. He was considered a key player in working out the 2009 merger between his company, Endeavor, and William Morris Agency. Emanuel went public with Endeavor in 2019, and when he took a huge financial hit during COVID-19, he quickly bounced back with a dizzying deal of buying WWE and merging it with the UFC.

Emanuel is the youngest of three brothers, and his elder brother is politician Rahm Emanuel who has served as the mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019 and is currently the United States ambassador to Japan. The agent married girlfriend Sarah Hardwick Addington in 1996 and the couple divorced in 2018. Ari Emanuel is married to fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and has four children. He enjoys being among prominent social circles and has worked closely with President Donald Trump.

