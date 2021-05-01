‘Equal Standard’ shows how the shooting of an officer brings an entire nation to a standstill. It exposes how the great country witnessed injustice and racism, and how the sad legacy has been passed down by our forefathers. The tale of betrayal and loss plays out against racial tensions as everything collides in New York City. The film arrives at an opportune moment when the nation is going through great turmoil. Naturally, you might be curious about where to watch ‘Equal Standard.’ We have the guide for your perusal, but let us first tell you a bit about the film.

What is Equal Standard About?

When a brother in blue shoots a member of the NYPD, the community must come together to fight for justice. Gangs manage to set aside their differences and fight for equal opportunity. Ultimately, it is a man’s character and not skin color that is a person’s identity. The movement is galvanized, and a change comes within the police force itself. White cops who want things to be different, try and flush out racism within the force. It is not an easy task, but ‘Equal Standard’ sends the message that if we all stand together, even the impossible becomes possible.

Is Equal Standard on Netflix?

Netflix has a fantastic collection of films and shows that helps the streamer remain the preferred streaming platform. ‘Equal Standard’ is not on Netflix, unfortunately, but you can check out ‘Django Unchained.’ Tarantino takes on racism in the fantastic film, where a freed slave teams up with a bounty hunter to save his enslaved wife. It is a tale that shows that a man’s character, and not his skin color, makes him who he is.

Is Equal Standard on Hulu?

Hulu tries to stay ahead of competitors with a continually improving roster of films and shows. ‘Equal Standard’ is not available for Hulu subscribers, but you can check out ‘Whose Streets?‘ It is a nonfictional look at the uprising in Ferguson after Michael Brown was killed. The community sprung into action, leading to a global movement.

Is Equal Standard on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has globally sourced content to cater to all viewers. ‘Equal Standard’ is not on the platform yet, but in the meanwhile, Prime subscribers can check out ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ The classic, based on Harper Lee’s work, tells the story of a fair man who rushes to defend a wrongly accused person of color when the entire town is out for his blood.

Where Can I Stream Equal Standard Online?

You can watch ‘Equal Standard’ on all VOD platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, starting June 8th. Those who would like to check out the film in a movie theater can do so from May 7th onwards. You can learn more details about the film’s release schedule on its official website.

Can I Stream Equal Standard Online For Free?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch ‘Equal Standard’ for free right now. You have to wait until it arrives on a platform with a trial period. However, we urge all readers to pay for the art they consume.

