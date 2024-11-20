Eric Liedtke: Where is the Former Adidas Brand President Now?

Netflix’s documentary ‘Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy’ delves into the harmful consequences of over-production and consumerism through the observations of some of the giants in the world of business, including Eric Liedtke. As the Brand President of Adidas AG, he oversaw the operations and sales of the company’s global brands, recording a revenue of a whopping $8 billion in nearly six years. During this period, he collaborated with some of the most popular individuals on the planet, such as Beyoncé and Kanye West. Eric played a crucial role in steering Adidas AG to sustainable production, and he bid adieu to the company when he felt he wanted to do more!

Eric Liedtke Left Adidas to Launch UNLESS Collective

Eric Liedtke’s journey as a propagator of sustainable production started when Parley for the Oceans pitched a collaboration with Adidas AG in 2014. Under his leadership, the industrial giant teamed up with the environmental organization to make sneakers using plastic collected from oceans. The collaboration was an incredible success saga for the corporation, having manufactured millions of shoes and made billions in revenue. However, Eric wanted more. He wanted to completely eliminate the reliance on “forever materials” to create products, which motivated him to depart from Adidas AG after twenty-six years in the company in December 2019.

In August 2021, Eric joined Adidas veterans such as Paul Gaudio, Tara Moss, Milos Ribic, and Maarten Teijsse to launch UNLESS Collective, based in Portland, Oregon. The goal was simple: manufacture streetwear without any bit of plastic or forever materials such as polyester, even if it was recycled. He wanted his apparel to be outrightly biodegradable without any sort of compromise. “Unless is pioneering what we call regenerative fashion, which means everything we make comes from the plants, comes from minerals, and goes back to being plants and minerals,” Eric told GQ about the foundational principle of his company in June 2024.

While Eric’s goal was simple, the means were not. UNLESS mainly relies on cotton to make apparel. Attention to detail is significant in his company. Corozo nuts and natural rubber foam became major “ingredients” to “cook up” environment-friendly products. He also collaborated with Natural Fiber Welding, a company that produces materials from plants and minerals, to find a leather alternative to manufacture sneakers. Since glue cannot be used, Eric had to hire shoemakers and cobblers from Northern Italy to sew the company’s products. The result was “Degenerate,” the brand’s biodegradable sneaker.

Eric Liedtke Garnered International Recognition With UNLESS Collective

Eric Liedtke has been running UNLESS Collective without making compromises. Even though its products are manufactured using natural materials, he didn’t want their highlight to be an excuse. He hired the best in the business to design the brand’s apparel to make the products look as good as the creations of industrial giants. Eric managed to bring a former head of innovation at Adidas as the creative director of UNLESS to make Degenerate “super wearable.” With a team comprising experienced veterans, he opened the brand’s first store in a 400-square-foot space in Downtown Portland in 2022.

Eric is currently focusing on potentially introducing new shoes as successors to Degenerate. “We’re looking at high-tops. We’re looking at slip-ons. We’re looking at clogs,” he added in the same GQ interview in June 2024. Over the years, UNLESS has been recognized internationally by fellow brands and organizations. In December 2022, Switzerland’s Mammut Sports Group joined hands with Eric’s label for a “plant-based future for the apparel industry.” He was recognized along with his brand with the Rebel Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in March 2023, which is a significant milestone in his post-Adidas career.

Eric Liedtke is a High-Ranking Employee of Under Armour Today

In August 2024, Eric Liedtke’s UNLESS Collective was acquired by Under Armor, a sportswear brand based in Baltimore, Maryland. Following the acquisition, he was named the parent company’s Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy. “Sports, inspiration, and culture bring people together, and I am honored by the opportunity to contribute to Under Armour’s long legacy as an iconic brand that connects across these dimensions,” Eric shared in a statement following his appointment. Before settling into this new role, he departed his position as a steering committee member of Parley for the Oceans in January 2024.

The departure from the environmental organization doesn’t mean that his love for oceans has dwindled in any way. He has always nurtured a deep admiration for the waters, which is evident in his love for surfing. The environmentalist has also been a vegan for nearly a decade and a practitioner of intermittent fasting. His mornings start with a refreshing session of yoga, which is followed by sweat-breaking workouts ahead of the afternoons. Eric remains based in Portland, where he lives with his wife and children. Even though he has chosen to keep his personal life with his family private, he has revealed how he has been able to spend quality time with them in between his professional commitments.

Eric’s wife joins him for his yoga sessions every morning, occasionally with their children as well. The family aspires to commendably build a plastic-free household despite the limitations and challenges associated with the goal. Over the years, Portland has become Eric’s “home” in every way. He is currently part of a developmental project named “Made in Old Town,” which aims to transform 323,000 square feet of space in the city into a business hub. The $125 million project will build a sustainable footwear design and manufacturing center in the region with the assistance of Eric, former Nike Chief Sustainability Officer Noel Kinder, and many more brilliant minds in the industry.

After leaving Adidas, Eric has been able to turn his life around by aiming for a better future. He has found satisfaction and peace in producing apparel that is guaranteed not to harm our planet. In the years to come, we are sure he will surprise the world with many more innovative, revolutionary, and sustainable creations that can safely return to the soil.

Read More: Maren Costa: Where is the Former Amazon User Experience Designer Now?