Esteban: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ featured a staggering $5 million cash prize in its debut season. It was a life-changing amount that fueled the determination of every contestant. Among them was Esteban, competing as player #457. He, like the others, encountered moments of temptation during the competition. When he was faced with the option to walk away with a smaller yet still substantial, guaranteed sum of money, he found himself torn. He knew he had to think long and hard before deciding between the certainty of a reward and the risk of pursuing the ultimate prize.

Esteban Was Given the Option to Leave the Show With Some Money

When Esteban joined the first season, he entered with an unshakable determination to reach the finish line and claim victory. In the early rounds, as contestants were eliminated in large numbers, he demonstrated sharp strategic thinking and relied on a bit of luck to steer clear of elimination. His journey took a thrilling turn when he boarded the helicopter to the private island, where a crucial decision awaited. Contestants were given the option to forgo the title and instead compete for a grand prize—the ownership of the private island. Without hesitation, Esteban seized the opportunity and secured his place as one of the nine contenders vying for this extraordinary reward.

Esteban skillfully avoided detection by the Navy SEALs and continued to excel in subsequent challenges, ultimately securing his place as one of the four finalists. Aboard a pirate ship with the remaining contestants, he faced yet another dilemma. They were presented with a chest containing $450,000 worth of gold coins, which symbolized 25% of the value of the private island prize—equivalent to their statistical chance of winning the island. As the contestant who had picked the first cube in the previous challenge, Esteban was given the first opportunity to decide whether to take the money or pass the choice to the next player. Without much hesitation, he chose to claim the gold. He reasoned that such a substantial sum was too significant to risk on a gamble.

Esteban’s Legacy as a Football Player is Celebrated Even Today

Esteban’s journey as a former Division 1 athlete has been nothing short of remarkable. Naturally athletic from a young age, his talents truly began to shine when he joined San Diego State University in 2021. Playing at the university level, he quickly established himself as a key player thanks to his exceptional skills and game sense on the field. His dedication and relentless drive made him a standout member of the team, and he consistently delivered outstanding performances.

By December 2022, Esteban had become an integral part of the San Diego State Men’s Soccer Team. His contributions were pivotal, leading the team to several victories and earning them recognition in competitive tournaments. Esteban’s skill and leadership did not go unnoticed—he was honored with the prestigious MVP award multiple times, a testament to his dominance on the field and his ability to inspire his teammates. His accolades and contributions solidified his reputation as one of the team’s most-loved players, and he left a lasting legacy in his collegiate athletic career. To this day, he has maintained his enthusiasm for the game and does not miss catching a match when he gets the chance.

Esteban Has Made a Beautiful Life For Himself With the Support of His Partner

Esteban has found success not only in his career but also in his personal life. He and his longtime girlfriend, Gabriella Palomino, have built a beautiful life together in San Diego, California, along with their adorable dog. From ringing in the New Year together to taking exciting vacations, the couple embraces every moment of their young lives with enthusiasm and love. In January 2025, they embarked on a memorable trip to London and Rome, where they explored iconic landmarks like the Tower Bridge and the Colosseum, savored authentic Italian cuisine, and captured countless memories strolling through historic streets and bustling markets.

With Esteban’s recent breakout in front of the screen, he’s poised to explore new opportunities and carve a fresh path for himself. Gabriella has been a pillar of support throughout this exciting chapter, cheering him on every step of the way. Her unwavering encouragement has given him the confidence to embrace the possibilities ahead while balancing the life they’ve lovingly built together.

