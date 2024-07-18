Ester Arzuffi: How Did Massimo Bossetti’s Mother Die?

Although it was November 26, 2010, when the entire commune of Brembate di Sopra was left baffled by the disappearance of 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio, it wasn’t until 2014 that her perpetrator was identified. However, as explored in Netflix’s ‘The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt,’ the focus of this matter soon shifted from Yara to her assailant, Massimo Giuseppe Bossetti, and his personal life owing to the details that gradually came to light. After all, since his DNA was the evidence that tied him to her murder, it soon came to light his father was not the man who raised him – something his mother, Ester Arzuffi, never told him.

Ester Arzuffi Raised Her Children to The Best of Her Abilities

It was 1947 when Ester Arzuffi was born in a relatively small town in Italy, just to grow up into a beautiful brunette with captivating blue eyes and a larger-than-life personality. She hence managed to find love and a life partner in Giovanni Bossetti by the time she was 19, resulting in them blissfully tying the knot around 1966 before moving to a new place entirely. It was then that she had admittedly first come across a local bus driver by the name of Giuseppe Guerinoni through her husband and their mutual friends.

Giuseppe had given Ester rides to and from work at the time, but little did anyone know that he was the father of Massimo and his twin sister Laura when they were born in 1970. In fact, Giovanni unquestionably raised them as their own, along with their younger sibling Fabio, who was born a few years later, just for DNA analysis in 2016 to reveal neither of them was biologically his. As per Massimo’s own narrative, his mother was rather lenient with them while their father was strict, but had nothing to do with their parentage as they were still a happy, cozy, stable family until the truth came out.

Ester Arzuffi Maintained She Never Cheated

Ester was obviously questioned about the parentage of her children by officials and her young ones alike around the mid-2010s, but she always vehemently asserted she never got involved with anyone besides her husband. She admitted that Giuseppe, who unfortunately passed away in 1999 owing to an illness, was someone she knew and often spent time with in the late 1960s, yet she insisted they were never physical. She even refused to answer any questions related to this matter during Massimp’s trial for murder in 2016 as she didn’t believe it to be relevant.

Nevertheless, as time passed, Ester did give several television interviews to assert her claims, insisting she has no idea how none of her children are technically biologically her husband’s. One of her theories, which she admitted to on national television, is that her gynecologist probably inseminated her with someone else’s seeds to ensure she conceived after years of trying alongside her husband. However, her son doesn’t believe it – he knows she likely knew more and had her reasons for not sharing them, yet he can’t believe he was the product of fraud.

Ester Arzuffi Sadly Passed Away in 2018

Despite the differences that arose between the Arzuffi-Bossetti family, once the truth came to light for good, they managed to maintain a good bond since they realized they genuinely cared for one another. Therefore, when Ester suddenly fell sick in late 2017-early 2018, her children did their best to be by her side – in fact, even Massimo got special permission from the prison to visit his mother in the hospital. He actually managed to visit her thrice before she sadly passed away on April 29, 2918, at the age of 71, at the Ponte San Pietro hospital in Isola Bergamo- her cause of death was the incurable disease she had recently been diagnosed with. And till her dying breath, she believed her son’s claims of innocence.

