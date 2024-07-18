Marita Comi: Where is Massimo Bossetti’s Wife Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ tracing every aspect of the 2010 murder of this titular 13-year-old, we get a docuseries that is simply bone-chilling. After all, it incorporates not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the way Massimo Bossetti was ultimately convicted of the offense. Amongst those to feature in this original is actually his wife and the mother of his three children, Marita Comi, who continues to support him owing to his unwavering claims of innocence.

Marita Comi Was Leading a Perfectly Stable Life Before 2014

It was reportedly around the late 1990s when Marita first came across bricklayer Massimo, unaware they’d instantaneously feel such a connection that they’d dive head-first into a romance. Thankfully, it all worked out for them as they tied the knot on October 16, 1999, following which they settled down in the small town of Mapello before welcoming three children into their lives. According to reports, their firstborn came into this world in 2002, followed by another in 2005, and finally one more in 2008, making the youngest merely 6 when their father was arrested for murder.

As per Marita’s own accounts, she and Massimo were on the same wavelength at every step of the way in their marriage – whether it be in terms of their family goals or intimacy. That’s why she was shocked to learn about his arrest, especially as the motive indicated from day one was presumed to be sexual owing to the fact his DNA was found on 13-year-old Yara. This has never been proven in a court of law, and Massimo has always, always insisted on his innocence – no matter how hard she pushed him, he never broke, so she believes in him wholeheartedly too.

The Comi-Bossetti Name Has Faced a Lot of Scrutiny

Considering the fact Massimo was arrested for murder, there was an intense investigation into all aspects of his life, which subsequently revealed some hard truths. Apart from the fact that his father is not the man who raised him, officials also uncovered a history of explicit videos on his personal computer as well as his wife Marita’s affairs – at least two. He was able to provide a perfectly reasonable explanation for the former, especially with his wife backing him, stating that they often saw such videos together in the privacy of their home and that there was nothing illegal in it.

However, the latter broke Massimo’s heart – he had no idea Marita had become involved with at least two men in the time to have passed, but it was true. Nevertheless, the couple stuck together and endured every allegation, public backlash, and pain together, even if their children didn’t want to be seen with either of them in public due to everything that transpired. Marita admittedly could have left her husband and saved herself from such a life, yet she simply couldn’t, not only because she loves him but also because she believes in his vehement claims of innocence.

Marita Comi is Still Standing By Her Husband

Therefore, today, at the age of 45, MArita has now evolved from a stay-at-home mom to a night-time cleaner for the offices in her area so as to support him in his life imprisonment as well as their little family. Their children may now be 22, 19, and 17 with aspirations, dreams, and individual lives of their own, but she’s still a mother determined to provide for them in any way she can. She also hopes her husband’s claims can soon be heard and the evidence against him re-evaluated because justice as they see it has not been served – but alas, she is also doing her best to adjust to this new normal of her life.

