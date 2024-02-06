Ethan Thompson: Serving the Hamptons Star is an Accomplished DJ

Max’s ‘Serving the Hamptons’ is a docuseries set in the gorgeous Hamptons at the East End of Long Island. It follows the everyday struggles of the staff of celebrated Turkish restauranter Zach Erdem. The competent crew works together in tandem to ensure the smooth running of the cafe and also handles their own personal dilemmas while residing together in a gorgeous beach house under strict rules and supervision. Ethan Thompson is the in-house DJ of the restaurant and caters to the entertainment of the guests who come in to dine at the eatery.

Ethan Thompson Has His Familial Roots in Maryland

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1993 to Tim Thompson, an architect, and Ellen Thompson, a former employee of the Baltimore County Public Schools, Ethan Thompson is the youngest of three siblings. He has two older sisters, Mara Levin Maxfield and Jamie Klein. The siblings are quite close to each other, and the sisters are often seen promoting their brother’s musical and reality show endeavors.

As a youngster, the promising DJ was into sports quite a bit and actively participated in lacrosse and basketball. Ethan studied at Pikesville High in Baltimore County, followed by Boys’ Latin School of Maryland. In 2011, he enrolled at the University of Alabama for a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising with a Minor in Music Management. At the education institution, Ethan was also a part of Club Lacrosse.

Ethan Thompson Pursued a Career in Acting and Music

Ethan started his music career back in 2010 as a music producer. However, his first job was with Discovery Inc., where he worked as a part-time actor for a year, from 2021 to 2022. This was followed by a short two-month stint on HBO Max. In August 2021, he signed up with One Model Management LLC as one of their clients. However, he also seems to be associated with Elite Model Management NYC. Previously, Ethan was working under the talent label Wilhelmina Models. He often shares snaps of his photoshoots and DJing gigs on his socials for his friends, fans, and well-wishers. In 2019, Ethan appeared in an episode of another hit reality series, ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Ethan Thompson Keeps His Love Life Away From the Public Eye

Ethan Thompson is quite private when it comes to his personal life. He avoids sharing glimpses into his world beyond his music, modeling shoots, and ‘Serving the Hamptons.’ Although he was seen falling for a lot of girls throughout the series, leading to the breaking of several strict rules, it doesn’t seem like any of those materialized beyond the show. He was also seen in a complicated three-way where he was actively flirting with both Jillian and Samantha, the two known frenemies of the show.

While it was suggested that he goes on to simultaneously date both women, it isn’t clear as to whether either of the two relationships might have lasted. However, beyond the show, the New York resident maintains a sense of secrecy and confidentiality when it comes to sharing details about his past and present relationships. While Ethan’s professional life has seen gradual growth, with him actively performing in gigs beyond the show, it seems like he is presently content with how his life is and has no intentions of dating someone right now, even though he does enjoy being the ever charmer to the girls around him.

Read More: Samantha Crichton: Serving the Hamptons Star is Also an Entrepreneur