Everyone Is Doing Great Season 3: Will it Happen?

Created by Stephen Colletti and James Lafferty, ‘Everyone Is Doing Great‘ delves into the lives of Seth and Jeremy, who are known all around the world for the teen vampire show named ‘Eternal’ they did several years ago, but not much else. Struggling to get out of the shadow of their past and start anew, they begin experimenting with two different pathways. While Seth auditions for every other odd acting job that is available, Jeremy slips into substance abuse while relying on his legacy to make money. By the end of season 2, though, good news seems to be headed their way as a reunion season for ‘Eternal’ is confirmed to be in the works.

However, with all the effort Seth and Jeremy have put into self-improvement, they can’t help but have mixed feelings about this golden ticket, one that risks undoing everything they have worked towards. As of writing, the show’s creators have not confirmed a third season, but keeping in mind the extended gap between the release of seasons 1 and 2, even in the best-case scenario, fans can expect the next sequel to air sometime around 2028.

Stephen Colletti and James Lafferty Are Eager to Make a Season 3 of Everyone Is Doing Great

While the likelihood of a third season for ‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ largely depends on the combined success of the first and second seasons, especially after their transition into Netflix, co-creator Stephen Colletti has expressed a desire to continue the show independently. This is in line with the show’s production journey, as the first season was partially crowdfunded, with fans raising more than $250,000 on Stephen and his co-creator James Lafferty’s Indiegogo page. Following that, the show was picked up by Hulu in December 2020 and premiered in full the following year. With Netflix picking up the exclusive global rights to both seasons in April 2026, the show is likely to be reintroduced to several viewers, many of whom might become fans and support the making of a potential sequel.

Though the show has always been somewhat of a passion project of Stephen and James, the cost-to-benefit ratio cannot be ignored when taking into account the possibility of making a sequel. However, the success of season 2 also means that there is a clear and existing fanbase for Seth and Jeremy’s story, which is why the sophomore run of the show ends on quite a cliffhanger. After the ‘Eternal’ trio’s fandom reunion goes viral, the producers of their teen vampire show express a desire to cash in on the hype and make a reunion season. However, for Seth, who is already booked for the show ‘Picking Daisy,’ and for Isabella, who is on course to direct one of the episodes, this spells an obvious conflict of interest. Such a knotty cliffhanger might be the creators’ way to gauge fan engagement, and it sets up the perfect stage for a third season to come to life.

Everyone Is Doing Great Season 3 Might Potentially Answer the Show’s Will-They-Won’t-Theys

If season 3 of ‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ potentially gets greenlit, the story might officially return to the world of ‘Eternal’ through the making of its reunion season. So far in the story, ‘Eternal’ has only been a part of the characters’ backstory, which gives it a near-mythologized feel. However, a potential sequel can allow for a closer look into the elaborate production that turned Jeremy, Seth, and Andrea into household phenomena. In order to get to that stage, though, everyone still has a long way to go, especially when it comes to sorting their personal lives amidst this collective chaos. For Seth, this makes for a particularly frustrating dilemma, as he may now have to choose between his first regular role in years and a legacy run of the show that made him who he is.

For Jeremy, the story seems to be headed towards a more introspective arc, specifically in light of his alcohol abuse. In case of a hypothetical third season, fans can expect Jeremy to struggle with relapse and finding the courage to start from scratch, as has already been foreshadowed by what happens to his AA sponsor. Just as important is a resolution to the relationship struggles that make the show unique, as we still don’t have a clear label for Jeremy and Andrea’s current relationship. It does seem, though, that the two are eager to get back together, just like Seth and Isabella, but don’t have the words to make it happen yet. A possible season 3, as such, can provide an opportunity for just that, allowing the characters to balance their past and present in real-time.

Read More: Everyone Is Doing Great: Is the Hulu Show Based on Real People?