Everything Calls for Salvation Season 2 Confirmed, Starts Filming in Italy in August

The second season of Netflix’s Italian drama series ‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ (‘Tutto chiede salvezza’) has been confirmed and is set to start filming in Italy in August 2023. Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli, ‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ tells the story of Daniele Cenni (Federico Cesari), a young man who finds himself at a psychiatric hospital after a night of partying with no memory of how he landed there. Bewildered, he speaks to a doctor, who informs him that he has to stay at the hospital for a week of involuntary psychiatric treatment. As the series progresses, Daniele tries to piece together what really happened by confronting his inner demons and finds friendship and even love in the people around him.

The first season of ‘Everything Calls for Salvation ‘ premiered on October 14, 2022. The series was nominated for four Ciak d’Oro Serie TV, winning one, the Best Italian Series accolade. The series also won the Nastri d’Argento Grandi Serie for Best Supporting Actor award for the performance of Andrea Pennacchi. In April 2023, Netflix officially confirmed through social media platforms that the show had been renewed for season 2.

Oggi è un po’ meno lunedì: la seconda stagione di #Tuttochiedesalvezza è in arrivo prossimamente ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cryo0gAlHd — Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) April 3, 2023

Originally from Rome, Cesari reportedly started acting when he was 10 years old. Some of the other projects he has appeared in are ‘I Cesaroni,’ ‘A Dinner for Them to Meet,’ ‘The Youngest Son,’ ‘The Dinner,’ ‘Skam Italia,’ and ‘Buongiorno, mamma!’ In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cesari briefly spoke about what is ahead for his character in season 2. “what I can say is that my character will have to suffer more than before: after a week in TSO what will he have to endure? I’m worried,” he said.

‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ also stars Fotinì Peluso as Nina Marinelli, Vincenzo Crea as Gianluca, Andrea Pennacchi as Mario, Ricky Memphis as Pino, Lorenzo Renzi as Giorgio, Vincenzo Nemolato as Madonnina, Filippo Nigro as Doctor Mancino, Carolina Crescentini as Giorgia, Marco Valerio Bartocci as Giuseppe, Niccolò Ferrero as Damiano, Giacomo Mattia as Giovanni, Darix Folco as Luigi, and Gabriele Berti as Marcello.

Picomedia produced the series in collaboration with Netflix. Francesco Bruni directed the episodes and shares the writing credits with Daniela Gambaro and Mencarelli. Roberto Sessa is the producer of the series, and Linda Vianello and Chiara Grassi are the executive producers.

The first season was filmed in Rome, Anzio, and Ostia over the course of 14 weeks. ‘Tutto chiede salvezza’ is heavily autobiographical and Mencarelli’s second book where he draws from his past experiences after 2018’s ‘La Casa Degli Sguardi.’ The 2021-published ‘Sempre tornare’ concludes the accomplished author’s autobiographical trilogy. During the adaptation, the series creators changed the setting from the 1994 FIFA World Cup to modern times.

‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ is an important component of Netflix’s plan in Italy. “We want high entertaining stories that can also break taboos and challenge people … We’re trying to build our slate: adaptation of big IP, original stories and creating anti-hero narratives. Italy didn’t have those stories before,” Eleanora Andreatta, vice-president of Netflix’s Vice President of Italian Originals, before the release of the first season. In the coming months, we can expect more updates on the casting, production, and plot of ‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ season 2.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Everything Calls for Salvation Based on a True Story?