Is Netflix’s Everything Calls for Salvation Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Everything Calls for Salvation,’ AKA ‘Tutto Chiede Salvezza,’ is an Italian drama show that follows a young man named Daniele. After having been involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric ward, Daniele spends a week in a dormitory with five other patients. Wary of his research-happy doctors and aloof nurses, Daniele learns to find common ground with people he thought he had nothing in common with. As time passes, his perception of the world around him slowly starts to shift.

Starring Federico Cesari, Carolina Crescentini, and Filippo Nigro, the series tells the story of a hero with evident flaws and his journey to freedom. As the story continues, the viewers get to know more and more about the life of the protagonist and the circumstances that may have led to his stay within the medical facility. The intricacies and layered themes within the show have many wondering about the origins of the plot. Is it based on real-life events, or is Daniele’s journey a purely fictional tale? Get ready to explore the same with us in detail!

Is Everything Calls for Salvation a True Story?

Yes, ‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ is based on a true story. The show is based on Daniele Mencarelli’s 2020 novel ‘Tutto Chiede Salvezza,’ which is based on the author’s own experiences from the past. This is the second book that he has written detailing the story of his life. His 2018 book ‘La Casa Degli Sguardi’ and the 2021 novel ‘Sempre Tornare’ are also a reflection of the writer’s experiences.

The incident portrayed in the book took place in the year 1994 after Daniele learned about the worsening mental health of one of his childhood friends, who was apparently the best in the class. Terrified by the news, Daniele went out with his other friends and indulged heavily in drugs and alcohol. However, his anger and frustration had still not found an outlet. After he returned home, the author apparently had an anger episode and mental breakdown, though he does not remember the full details.

The next day, Daniele woke up in a psychiatric ward where patients for Compulsory Health Treatments (AKA TSO for Trattamenti Sanitari Obbligatori) were housed. For a week, Daniele spent his days with five other patients, unknown doctors, and nurses. During that time, he tries to piece together what exactly led to his breakdown and the events that led to him becoming a resident of the medical facility.

His experiences in the ward are documented in Daniele’s 2020 book, which won the 2020 Strega Giovani prize. The adaptation of the book into a series was a planned move by Netflix, mainly due to the unusual nature of the story’s protagonist. “It’s a story that looks at the strengths and weaknesses of the young generation, how we’re walking on a subtle line of being safe and the darkest times of our lives,” Eleanora ‘Tinny’ Andreatta, Netflix Vice President of Italian Originals, shared with Deadline. “It’s a story that looks at the strengths and weaknesses of the young generation, how we’re walking on a subtle line of being safe and the darkest times of our lives.”

‘Everything Calls for Salvation’ adapts the autobiographical book by Daniele Mencarelli into a captivating series that tells the story of how the protagonist lands in a psychiatric ward. It also details the author’s attempts to build back his relationship with his parents as well as his deepening understanding of those around him. The true nature of the series adds a layer of empathy for those watching the show. It also allows them to imagine themselves in the shoes of the characters in the story.

