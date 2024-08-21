Ezrela Abraham: Where is The Pop Star Academy Trainee Now?

‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ documents the journey of finding the first global girl group members through an extensive and meticulously planned competition process. Ezrela Abraham was one of the first to enter this competition, undergoing a year-long training and development program after her initial selection. Although, at first, the executives doubted her skill set, she quickly went on to be beloved by fans once she entered the survival show ‘The Debut: Dream Academy.’ Consequently, she remained a key competitor and went all the way up to the finale. As such, even though she didn’t end up as one of the six girls who became ‘KATSEYE,’ the Aussie teenager left a significant impression on fans.

Ezrela Abraham was one of the Top Finalists

Ezrela Abraham entered the Dream Academy’s training and development program at age 19, traveling from Sydney, Australia, to Los Angeles. Since she had been a fan of K-pop from a young age—with dreams of becoming an idol—the program presented a life-changing opportunity for the ethnically Indian teenager. Initially, she didn’t stand out among the group of handpicked thirteen girls in terms of her dancing and singing skills or camera presence. As such, the executives and instructors of the T&D program labeled her an underdog to root for. Over the course of the following year, she worked on her skill set and found the ideal expression of her artistry.

Therefore, as Ezrela entered the survival show, she won over the fans’ favor, cementing herself as a noteworthy competitor to look out for. Her seamlessly friendly disposition, which manifested as fan-favorite friendships with Lexi Levin and Emily Kelavos, added to her appeal as a potential future girl group member. Thus, she successfully qualified through the three Mission rounds, becoming one of the top ten finalists.

However, ultimately, Ezrela got eliminated in the finale and did not become one of the six chosen members of the global girl group KATSEYE. While the turn of events was tough on the young girl, she celebrated her friends’ achievements. She was particularly happy to see Lara Raj, a fellow ethnically Indian participant, represent their shared culture on an international stage. In the end, even though the competition didn’t turn out the way Ezrela hoped it would, she took a lot away from the experience, having found her true sense of self through the whirlwind journey.

Ezrela Abraham is an Aspiring Artist

After her journey with the Dream Academy, Ezrela Abraham has continued to pursue her passion for the performing arts through music and dance. Her experiences with the program have helped her find her inner self and have strengthened her dreams of being an artist. Likewise, after forming a lifelong bond with her co-participants, she realized her indomitable love for female collaboration, and she hopes to one day take over the stage as a part of a girl group. In many ways, for her, this is only the start of what has the potential to be a knockout story.

As such, Ezrela sports a consistent social media presence, remaining in touch with the fan following she has garnered and updating them on her life. Furthermore, she often shares clips of her dancing and singing skills through choreographed practice performances and song covers. Her stylized photograph dumps also showcase the growth of her personal style as she embraces her gen-z-coded aesthetic. Having recently celebrated her 21st birthday, the aspiring artist has a bright and open future ahead of her!

Ezrela Abraham is Still in Touch with the Dream Academy Girls

The journey that Ezrela Abraham shared with her fellow participants resulted in a uniquely special bond, with each individual sharing in each others’ victories and setbacks. Since the Indian-Australian trainee spent multiple years by many of the girls’ side, she naturally retained deep friendships with her fellow participants. Therefore, Ezrela remains a vocal supporter of the six girls, Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeong, Megan Skiendiel, and Manon Bannerman, who ended up becoming a part of KATSEYE.

Recently, Ezrela even shared a TikTok of her dancing to the group’s hit single ‘Touch.’ Likewise, she retains her friendship with the other participants. In December of last year—a month after the conclusion of ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ she undertook a trip to Disneyland with Marquise Auramornrat, Adéla Jergova, and Emily Kelavos. Thus, it remains evident that Ezrela still carries her pleasant experiences as a K-pop trainee with her as she continues to work towards achieving her artistic dreams.

