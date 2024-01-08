Faith Bistline: Where is the Ex-FLDS Member Now?

While there’s no denying polygamy is a rather interesting way of life, things are a lot more complicated for those whose familial religious beliefs command it because their choice is taken away. This much has even been evidenced in A&E’s ‘Secrets of Polygamy,’ which actually delves deep into the dark side of several fundamentalist Mormon sects through the eyes of some of its survivors. Amongst them is Faith Bistline — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, her background, her experiences, as well as her current standing, we have got the necessary details for you.

Who is Faith Bistline?

Although Faith was born in 1992 as the ninth of Deborah and Ladell Bistline Sr.’s twelve children, she did grow up as one of 28 since her father also had two other wives — normal for FLDS followers. “We were a polygamist family [hailing from the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints],” she candidly said in the documentary series. “My parents were both born in the FLDS and so were their parents; it goes back generations. I have three moms, one dad, and then there’s 28 of us kids… My birth mom is the first [wife turned] mom, and growing up, it was difficult to have a close personal relationship with my parents, as you can imagine.”

Faith continued, “My dad especially, he was very strict. He ran his househ old that way. But he was kicked out by Warren Jeffs [while this leader was on the lam from the FBI around 2005].” According to reports, he never gave a reason, yet his personal notes later indicated he was either fearful of Ladell’s internal influence or had had a dream he’d turned him over to the authorities. This gave way to her eldest brother Lud Bistline assuming the role of house head, only for him to eventually deviate them from their known Propet to Samuel “Sam” Bateman’s denomination.

“[Lud] was the first one to be convinced by Sam,” Faith conceded in the original. “Sam Bateman has convinced my family that Warren Jeffs is dead; that Warren Jeffs came to him in spirit and told him he was going to be the new Prophet.” However, the truth is the latter is apparently still presiding over this group through a mouthpiece from behind bars, where he’s currently serving a life sentence for sex crimes as well as sex crimes involving minors. Thankfully though, none of them involved Faith in any manner because while he’d made it so that he alone could perform marriages in the church, he was arrested when she was merely 13.

In other words, neither Warren nor any other senior member even had time to set their eyes on her; “Otherwise, I probably would’ve been married sooner than age 19 [when I left], just depending on my worthiness.” As for how Faith came to the realization she needed to leave everything behind for her own sake, she’d spoken to an elder brother who’d already deviated following some concerns upon experiencing parts of the real world. She’d actually earned her GED at age 16 before enrolling into a community college despite it not being the norm — high school education was canceled by Warren just as she was about to begin her freshman year.