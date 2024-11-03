Fall Into Winter: Exploring All Filming Locations

Directed by T.W. Peacocke, ‘Fall Into Winter’ transports us to a winter wonderland where Kelly runs a family-owned candy store that prioritizes its customers’ smiles above all else. When her brother has to leave the country to support his wife’s dream job, he sells his half of the store to Brooks, who has a history with Kelly. Her high school nemesis, Brooks, is a retired Wall Street agent who wants to run the candy store despite having no knowledge of candy making. While Kelly hesitantly welcomes her new partner and begins to teach him the essentials of confectionery, he contributes with his pragmatic business know-how and raises her profits drastically.

While Kelly is stunned at her business’ progress, Brooks learns to look beyond the bottom line and appreciate their personal touch. As the two work in increasing synergy, a heartwarming romance sparks between them. The Great American Family movie’s snow-covered, small-town landscapes breathe further life into the narrative, enhancing the cozy ambiance that mirrors the warmth growing between Kelly and Brooks.

Where Was Fall Into Winter Filmed?

‘Fall Into Winter’ was filmed in North Bay, Ontario. The establishing shots used in the movie are not of North Bay and are instead of a small American town that is not recorded by the film crew but by a third party. Principal photography was carried out between October 30, 2022, and November 16 of the same year. The cast members seemed to have exceptional chemistry behind the scenes as well, sharing lighthearted moments and laughter over half a month of working together. “It’s great to work… but even nicer when you get to work opposite the loveliest people,” wrote actor Darrin Baker on Instagram. “I am having the best time playing Lori Loughlin’s big brother… I’m gonna miss my on-screen little sister!”

North Bay, Ontario

North Bay, Ontario, served as the ideal filming location for ‘Fall Into Winter,’ providing the quintessential wintry charm that enhances the movie’s quaint setting of a small town where Kelly runs her family candy store. Known for its beautiful landscapes, North Bay is the seat of Nipissing District and sits on the northeast shore of Lake Nipissing. Its vast, verdant natural landscapes become stunning filming locations when paired with its old-world Victorian architecture that has stood the test of time. The area’s serene environment makes it a popular choice for holiday films, allowing productions to capture true seasonal scenery without relying heavily on artificial snow or effects.

Known as the Gateway to the North, North Bay is a bonafide winter wonderland with surrounding skiing spots, hiking trails, and boating over the lake in the fall and summer. Located about 225 miles north of Toronto, the city is well connected for tourism and filmmakers seeking to set up shop for their latest project. Additionally, North Bay has supportive local infrastructure, skilled production crews, and readily available resources, making it a practical and appealing destination for filming.

The local government is also committed to bringing film productions to the area and has announced provincial funding for movie projects. ‘Fall Into Winter’ was one of the beneficiaries of the program in 2022 and was backed with $500,000 of funding through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to bring the movie to North Bay. The initiatives seem to be successful in fostering a local film industry, and the movies and shows shot in North Bay include ‘Backcountry,’ a thriller about a couple becoming lost in the woods and being stalked by a bear, ‘Catering Christmas,’ another Great American Family holiday romance, and ‘When Hope Calls,’ a period western drama.

