Is Brazen Virtue a Real Book? Is Fantasy Inc a Real Website?

‘Brazen’ follows the story of famous crime fiction writer Grace Miller who teams up with Detective Ed Jennings to solve the murder of her sister. The murder mystery movie is directed by Monika Mitchell (‘The Knight Before Christmas‘) and focuses on Grace using her experience as a writer to catch the culprit.

Along the way, we learn more about Grace’s writing career and Kathleen’s secret profession. If you are wondering whether any of the elements from the narrative, such as Grace’s backstory, books, and the adult service Kathleen works for, draw inspiration from reality, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything we know in that regard! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Grace Miller Based on a Real Writer? Is Brazen Virtue a Real Book?

Grace Miller is a fictional character who is the protagonist of the film ‘Brazen.’ When viewers first meet Grace, she is performing a reading of her latest best-selling novel. The novel is titled ‘Brazen Virtue.’ The film is an adaptation of author Nora Roberts’ novel of the same name. Eleanor Marie Robertson, better known by her pen name Nora Roberts is a New York Times best-selling writer known for her works in the crime and romance genre. The title of the book written by Grace is the same as the actual novel penned by Roberts. However, the content of Grace’s story is slightly different and focuses on a woman named Sarah Bowman. The real book, first published in 1988, follows author Grace McCabe, and its narrative is similar to the film’s plot.

Grace is known for her crime fiction novels that revolve around oppressed women who become victims of society’s predators. Although author Nora Roberts might have channeled her personal experience as a writer to craft the character of Grace, the events of the book are strictly fictional. Moreover, there does not appear to be much in common between Grace and Roberts’ life. The name Grace Miller could be a reference to author Grace Miller White who is known for her literary work in the romance genre.

White adopted the name “Grace” in honor of her sister, which could be seen as a parallel to Grace taking on the persona of Desiree created in the movie by her sister. Similarly, Roberts is known for publishing works under various pseudonyms, which itself mirrors Kathleen’s use of the Desiree pseudonym. Ultimately, the fictional Grace Miller does not appear to be based on a real person. On the other hand, ‘Brazen Virtue’ is an actual book, and you can easily find a copy of it if you wish to explore the film’s source material.

Is Fantasy Inc a Real Website?

In the movie, Kathleen works as Desiree for the adult webcamming website known as Fantasy Inc. The website provides its clients with virtual and sexually explicit experiences with their performers. The website is accessible in numerous countries and keeps the interactions between clients and performers completely anonymous. The website and its services are also legal in most countries.

While a quick google search will bring our readers’ attention to various similar websites, there does not appear to be a direct real-world counterpart of the fictional Fantasy Inc. In real life, Fantasy Records, sometimes known as Fantasy, Inc., is a recording label that produces music and does not have any connections to the adult entertainment industry. While Fantasy Inc. is a legal service in the movie, such services are illegal or banned in some countries. Fantasy Inc. appears to be a generic name representing the website’s services.

