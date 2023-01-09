Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ is a continuation of the 1970s ABC series, with Elena (Roselyn Sánchez) being the grandniece of Mr. Roarke from the original show. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Hurricane Helene / The Bachelor Party,’ a young woman born during Hurricane Helene comes to Fantasy Island seeking knowledge about her biological father. Three lifelong friends also arrive on the island to have their fantasies fulfilled at the bachelor party for one of them. As always, the island provides the answers these guests need, not the ones they want. Here is what you may want to know about the ending of ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The episode begins as ‘Fantasy Island’ episodes generally do — with the arrival of a new set of guests, though the narrative spends some time focusing on the romantic lives of the two leading ladies. After her breakup with Gina, Ruby is disappointed and introspective, whereas Elena is downright giddy after going public about her relationship with Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez). This time the guests are a young girl named Selene (Alexa Mansour) and three friends, Mateo (Frankie J. Alvarez), Shawn (Jai Rodriguez), and Eli (Izzy Diaz). Selene reveals that she was conceived during a Hurricane in Belize. Named after the said Hurricane, Helene was brought up by her mother, whom she lost the previous year. She is on Fantasy Island in search of her biological father.

As for the three friends, Mateo is about to get married to the love of his life, Sophie. But there is one woman he met years ago in Barcelona — the one who got away. His fantasy is to have one more day with this woman. Shawn, a queer man, feels that he exhausted all his courage when he came out, and now he is afraid of virtually everything. His fantasy is to get rid of those fears, at least temporarily. Eli has always been unlucky in love. His fantasy is to be a “chick magnet.”

Soon enough, Eli finds himself surrounded by beautiful women. Initially, he is ecstatic about it. His last relationship ended horribly. He was deeply in love with the woman, but she broke his heart and left. He didn’t tell his friends anything about this, declaring that he was the one who ended the relationship. As Eli’s stay on the island progresses, he begins to recognize that he doesn’t need to be at the center of attraction of multiple women. He was emotionally scarred when his girlfriend left. What he needs is the assurance that someone can genuinely love him.

Eli eventually gets that from Shawn, whose journey on the island helps him muster enough courage to confess his feelings for one of his best friends. Eli is straight, so it’s unlikely there will ever be a relationship between the two of them. But the point of the confession for Shawn is to acknowledge those feelings so he can move forward. It also helps Eli to finally get over his heartbreak. Mateo, the third member of the group, ends up back in Barcelona in his fantasy. When the woman appears, Mateo decides to do something different this time and takes a different path, only to realize that the woman is married. His fantasy ends with his love for his fiancée stronger than ever.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Who Is Helene’s Biological Father?

Initially, Helene thinks one of the three fellow guests is her biological father. She follows Mateo into his dream and discovers, much to her disappointment, that she is in Barcelona, not Belize, and the woman isn’t her mother. She speaks to Eli and Shawn, but they tell her they can’t be her father, prompting her to circle back to Mateo, who reveals that while he had been in Belize, it was quite recently.

Frustrated that she hasn’t found her biological father, Selene accompanies Elena on a walk. Suddenly, she finds herself in the middle of a storm. A woman approaches her, and she recognizes her as her mother. A man appears and takes her mother to safety. Much to the surprise of both Helene and Elena, that man is Javier. Afterward, Helene speaks to the man who has turned out to be her father and accepts Elena’s offer to stay on the island, allowing herself the chance to have a relationship with the man.

Who Is Elsa?

Portrayed by María Gabriela González, Elsa first appears in the pilot episode. She is the one who inks the tattoo on Ruby’s back, marking her transition into her new life. In this episode, Ruby takes Shawn to the tattoo parlor and discovers that it’s run by a completely different person, who claims that he has been running the parlor for years, leaving her confused. Toward the end of the episode, Ruby sees Elsa again in the water surrounding the island. Perhaps Elsa is the embodiment of the island. And Ruby’s feelings toward her make it nearly impossible for her (Ruby) to be happy with anyone else.

