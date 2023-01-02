Where Was Fantasy Island Season 2 Filmed?

A sequel to the eponymous series that ran from 1977 to 1984, Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ is a fantasy drama series that follows a group of people who make their way to Fantasy Island with their own personal desires and get reborn in different ways, thanks to the magical elements of the island. Created by the trio of Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, and Gene Levitt, the second season also features the character of Elena Roarke, who welcomes guests into the luxury resort in an attempt to provide enlightenment and fulfill their deepest desires and fantasies.

The surreal and fantastical elements portrayed in season 2 are complemented ideally by the picturesque locations, including the forests and beaches. So, it is natural for you to be curious to know all about the filming sites of the fantasy series. Well, here are all the details we have gathered about the actual filming locations of ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2!

Fantasy Island Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 was filmed entirely in Puerto Rico, particularly in Río Grande and seemingly in San Juan, Old San Juan, Fajardo, and Bayamón. The principal photography for the sophomore round of the drama show seemingly commenced in February 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the scenic sites that make an appearance in the second season of the Fox series!

Río Grande, Puerto Rico

A major portion of ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 was lensed in Río Grande, a town and municipality located in the Northern Coastal Valley. To be specific, the shooting for many pivotal sequences for the show’s sophomore round took place on location in and around Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort at 6000 Boulevard Río Mar.

Home to several exotic beaches, Río Grande is just a few minutes away from the only tropical rain forest within the United States National Forest System, that is, El Yunque National Forest. It is possible that some of the forest scenes for season 2 were recorded in the national forest itself. Also known as La Ciudad de El Yunque, the municipality is home to quite a few landmarks and tourist attractions, such as Coco Beach, Indio Cave, and Las Picúas Beach.

Other Locations in Puerto Rico

We cannot rule out the possibility that the production team of ‘Fantasy Island’ utilized some familiar locations across Puerto Rico for the second season. They include the capital city of San Juan and the historic district of Old San Juan. Since Reserva Natural Cabezas de San Juan – Para la Naturaleza at Carr. 987 Km 5.9 Las Croabas in Fajardo served as an important production location for the show’s inaugural iteration, it is possible that it also features in a few scenes in the second season. Furthermore, it seems that the filming unit set up camp in Parque Nacional Julio Enrique Monagas at CV55+PMM in Bayamón to shoot some key portions for season 2.

