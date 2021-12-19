Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ is an animated extension to the universally loved franchise ‘Fast & Furious.’ This exciting spin-off revolves around Dom Toretto’s younger cousin and a team of racers who have become spies to protect the world that is deeply vulnerable to threats. Releasing on December 26, 2019, the show takes the viewers on a journey that is reminiscent of the same vibe given by the original franchise. It has, over time, spawned six seasons, so now we’re curious about its prospective journey ahead. If you want to know more about a potential seventh season, we’d like to disclose everything that we know about it!

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 7 Release Date

‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ season 6 released in its entirety on December 17, 2021, on Netflix. The sixth season consists of 12 episodes in total. Every episode is around half an hour long.

If you want to know the latest updates on season 7, here’s everything we know. In November 2021, the network declared that the show is coming to an end. In the last leg of the show, the Spy Racers compete with a villain, who is way ahead of them in terms of strength and skill. In the end, the team emerges victorious after saving the world from another disaster. In addition, Universal Studio predicts the end of the movie franchise by the time it releases its tenth or eleventh installment. Considering how the spin-off series only has six seasons to its credit, ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ could easily come up with more content.

‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ season 6 introduces even more characters than usual. It gives the viewers a chance to explore the universe of ‘Fast & Furious’ beyond the confines of the movie. So it is very natural for the fans to not want to part with the series at this moment in time. Although the final season was supersized to contain 12 episodes instead of sticking to the usual 8-episode norm, there are arcs that could still be explored even further. However, the network seems confident about its decision.

Having said that, ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ season 7 stands officially canceled. Even if it does not produce any more episodes, we can still expect to see the characters -Tony, Layla, Echo, Cisco, Frostee, Ms. Nowhere, etc. elsewhere. Since the movie franchise has yet to release more editions, these beloved characters might show up in the future. There’s also a possibility that the series will release more spin-offs where we can hope to see our beloved gang back. Until then, you can watch the already released episodes in case you’re missing the show a bit too much!

Read More: Movies You Must Watch if You Love Fast and Furious