Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

The second episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 8, titled ‘Blue Jay,’ revolves around June, who resists the potency of PADRE by attacking his collectors. June’s hidden attacks lead her to her friends Dwight, Sherry, and their son Finch. The couple, who currently lives separated due to PADRE’s rules, seeks June’s help to save their son. June, Dwight, Sherry, and Finch’s path crosses with Adrian, who is looking for his daughter named Hannah. Madison Clark motivates Morgan Jones to act rather than accept his fate, which leads him to make a pivotal decision. If you are intrigued about Morgan’s secrets and Finch’s fate, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

‘Blue Jay’ begins with June attacking the collectors of PADRE using a tranquilizer. She cuts a finger from each of the passed-out collectors, only to store them in a jar. A man named Adrian meets and seeks her help to find his daughter Hannah, who was taken by the collectors of PADRE. June makes it clear that she doesn’t have any wish to help him or his group. Without no other choice, Adrian leaves. June continues her secret mission, only to attack her friends Dwight and Sherry. She recognizes and asks them what they are doing on the mainland with a boy named Finch. They reveal to her that Finch is suffering from appendicitis and he needs surgery.

Dwight and Sherry offer June a boat to escape from PADRE and his soldiers for good if she saves Finch. After hesitating for a while, June strikes a deal with them and takes the family to an abandoned train for the boy’s surgery. Sherry comes across a record of several patients and asks June about the same. June gets forced to reveal that she had worked as a scientist for PADRE by experimenting on individuals who were bitten by walkers to find a cure for the walker bites. Meanwhile, Adrian arrives at the place and comes to know about the experiments.

Adrian sees a walker who resembles his daughter Hannah, only for June to confess that she tried her best to save the little girl but she couldn’t be successful. Upon getting shattered to see his beloved daughter as a walker, he goes to Hannah and gets bitten by her, only to turn into a walker himself. Meanwhile, June’s former research partner and enemy Shrike arrives at the train compartment with soldiers from PADRE.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 Ending: What Does Morgan Need to Do?

After getting captured by PADRE’s soldiers, Madison asks Morgan why he doesn’t feel capable enough to protect his daughter Mo. Morgan replies that there is this one thing he did or a thing he didn’t do a long time ago, only for Madison to realize that he is stuck with the same. She understands that Morgan will only feel capable, potent, and confident enough to protect Mo if he gets this one thing done. After distracting the soldiers, Madison asks him to do what he needs to do, only for Morgan to run away from them to get the same done.

Although Morgan doesn’t reveal what he needs to do, it is connected to his past. Morgan may need to overcome the guilt of not protecting his wife Jenny and son Duane. He has always carried painful memories that revolve around them, which is indicated in the graffiti in the houseboat in the eighth season premiere. The words “Duane,” “Jenny,” and “King County” Mo sees on a wall make it clear that Morgan hasn’t yet overcome the tragedy that befell his family. He must be fearing that he will not be able to protect Mo like how he couldn’t protect Jenny and Duane.

Since Jenny is dead and Duane has turned into a walker, there isn’t much Morgan can do to eliminate his guilt. Therefore, whatever Morgan needs to do concerns those who are alive. He may want to set up a safe place for Mo to live without fearing walkers or PADRE to ensure that she will not suffer like his wife or son.

Will Finch Die?

After showing up at the train compartment, Shrike announces that PADRE is restarting the experiments to find a way to save children from walker bites with a new and reformed plan. She restarts the experiment by making Adrian, who has turned into a walker, bite Finch. Since she cannot abandon the son of Dwight and Sherry, who are nothing less than family to her, June gets forced to move forward with the experiments to save their son. Saving Finch may not be an impossibility. June kickstarted the experiments to find a cure for walker bites upon getting convinced about the chances of discovering the same.

Although none of her experiments concluded with a positive result, June may not be able to ignore how Alicia stayed alive without turning into a walker after getting bitten by one. Therefore, she may try her best to find a way to get improved results in Finch’s case. Her experience and the data she collected concerning the experiments are expected to favor Finch. After several failures, June may finally attain a breakthrough in Finch’s case and save him. However, PADRE’s intervention and the plan he wants to follow may threaten the little boy’s life.

PADRE’s unrevealed plan may include a set of new experiments and Finch may become the scapegoat in whom Shrike will conduct the same. Finch can be the price PADRE needs to pay to learn whether his revised plan will work to find a medicine that will save the children of the new civilization from the walkers.

