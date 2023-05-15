Will Morgan Jones Die? Will PADRE Kill Him in Fear the Walking Dead?

The eighth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ revolves around Morgan Jones’ life as a collector of children for PADRE. Morgan lets his daughter Mo lives in the community under the belief that she is better off without a father who has been putting her life on the line numerous times. In the premiere episode, Mo aka Wren learns about Morgan and her mother Grace’s existence upon leaving the island with the help of Madison Clark. Mo’s realization that her parents are alive threatens Morgan’s life. Does that mean we should be concerned about his fate? Well, let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Morgan Jones Die? Will PADRE Kill Him?

The eighth season premiere begins with Madison Clark helping Morgan and Mo to escape from the island. Although they run away to the mainland, walkers surround them, leaving him no choice but to seek PADRE’s help. The soldiers of PADRE help them from the dead, paving the way for Mo and Morgan’s integration into the new civilization as Wren and a collector respectively. Mo/Wren grows up without knowing that her parents are alive, until Madison brings her to the mainland, only for Morgan and Grace to encounter them. After learning about their existence, Mo expresses her desire to not return to PADRE so she can live with them.

Morgan and Grace return Mo to PADRE hoping that she will lead a life without her life threatened. Mo’s return, however, endangers Morgan’s life. PADRE puts an end to Morgan’s life as a collector since Mo is aware of her father’s existence. The authoritarian leader of the civilization may want to put the former collector behind bars, as he does with Madison, to ensure that he will not resurface in his daughter’s life. In the worst-case scenario, PADRE may even want to kill Morgan if he thinks that the latter is of no use to him. If that’s the case, we can expect a showdown between the authoritarian figure and Morgan.

In addition, Mo may try her best to escape from PADRE as she realizes that she has a father and mother to go to. Even if PADRE doesn’t punish him yet, Mo running away to Morgan may pave the way for severe consequences. The eighth season premiere ends with PADRE warning Mo about the repercussions of her potential actions. The authoritarian figure may not tolerate a child pursuing her wishes in a community where everyone is taught to eliminate their will and wishes. If he turns against Mo, Morgan doesn’t have any reason to not interfere. He hands over Mo to PADRE only for the child to be away from harm.

If PADRE himself hurts Mo, Morgan may start his battle against the authoritarian figure, threatening the latter’s life. The chances of PADRE killing Morgan are indeed less, especially considering the allies the latter has in the new civilization. If Morgan has to wage a war against the unrevealed force, Madison may join him once again. He may also have the support of Grace and their allies. Although several of them are scattered over unrevealed locations, they may reunite as always to fight their common enemy. Even though PADRE has an army ready to fight the ones who stand against him, Morgan and his group have the advantage of surviving life-threatening events one after the other, which may give them the upper hand against the authoritative figure.

Therefore, we can expect Morgan to protect himself from PADRE. Having said that, he may need to settle more disputes to save his life. Since it is Morgan who revealed the location of Alicia Clark’s friends and allies to PADRE, some of them, most likely Dwight and Sherry, may turn against the former. Still, they may eventually acknowledge that PADRE is the bigger threat and join Morgan to conquer the faceless dictator.

