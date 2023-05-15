Where is Victor Strand? Did Colman Domingo Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

The seventh season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ ends with Alicia Clark saving Victor Strand from The Tower. She takes Victor to her friends and allies as the group travels to a safe place without Alicia, who decides to not join them due to her terminal illness. The eighth season premiere reveals that Alicia’s allies are captured by PADRE, an authoritarian figure who is building a new civilization with children “collected” from the mainland. However, Victor is not among them. Since Colman Domingo’s character is a quintessential part of the series, the viewers must be concerned about his absence. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where is Victor Strand?

In the eighth season premiere, Madison Clark escapes from PADRE with Morgan Jones’ daughter Mo AKA Wren. While trying to stay away from the radar of the civilization’s officials, they meet Morgan. Madison asks him about her daughter Alicia’s friends and allies since she had been locked up in a cell for seven years to know what happened to them. Morgan replies that some of them ended up at PADRE but nothing is known about her friend Victor Strand. He adds that Victor wasn’t present among the group when PADRE’s officials captured the same, which means that the former tyrant of The Tower has disappeared from his allies without a trace.

Victor must have separated from Alicia’s allies not to burden them anymore. In the seventh season, Victor saves his life with the help of people he once fought against severely. The guilt of receiving the assistance of the same group, irrespective of the misfortunes they had to deal with due to him, must have weighed on Victor’s heart, possibly leading him to depart from the lot. If that’s not the case, Victor must have encountered the threat of PADRE before the latter could spot him. Irrespective of the motive, Victor must have run away from Alicia’s friends and hidden at an unknown place, likely trying to make peace with the atrocities he had committed in the past.

Does that mean we have seen the last of Victor in the post-apocalyptic drama? Did Colman Domingo already leave the show ahead of its final season? Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Did Colman Domingo Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

No, Colman Domingo did not leave ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ Domingo’s Victor is expected to feature in the second episode of the eighth season, titled ‘Blue Jay.’ The eighth season premiere deals with establishing PADRE as a new civilization. Since Victor isn’t a part of the same, his absence in the episode is understandable. However, it doesn’t mean that Victor’s significance in the narrative of the show has decreased. He “may have the most drastic reinvention of any character on the show when we meet him,” revealed co-showrunner Ian Goldberg while attending the 2023 WonderCon panel. Goldberg also asked the viewers to “expect a big change from what we’ve seen before” regarding Victor.

In addition, Domingo himself shared his experience of concluding his portrayal of Victor in the eighth season. “Victor Strand and Fear the Walking Dead changed my life. That is a series wrap on my guy!!!! All love for my dear casts of 8 Seasons, writers, producers, above the line, below the line, guests, weirdos, fans, fans, fans, and fans. It’s been great!” the actor shared. “Thank you so my partners at AMC. I have much much love for you all. Thank you for pouring into me,” he added. Therefore, we may not need to worry about Domingo’s commitment to the show and Victor’s future in the eighth season.

As the season progresses, we may see Victor as a changed man. He may resurface in the lives of Madison and Morgan to help them fight PADRE. For saving his life from The Tower, he may repay Alicia and her friends by saving the latter group’s lives from the authoritarian leader of the new civilization.

