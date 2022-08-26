First Home Fix’s Austin Coleman: Everything We Know

HGTV’s ‘First Home Fix’ is a venture by hosts Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman and it follows them as they help new homeowners renovate and transform their homes without breaking the banks. Working from their vintage VW van, the designer duo helps in catering to young newlywed and millennial clients with their new home requirements. Raisa Kuddus is an artist and designer, who works in the creative process of renovation. Austin Coleman, on the other hand, serves as the skilled builder and woodworker looking after the hands-on work of the transformation.

Entering the TV world for the first time, the designer experts have gained quite a number of fans from their exposure on the home renovation show. Austin Coleman is a finely skilled renovation expert whose fan following must now be curious to know more about him and his personal life. If you’re one such fan eager to know about him too, here’s everything that we found out!

Austin Coleman’s Age, Nationality and Family

Born on December 14, 1983, Austin belongs to a loving family from Los Angeles, California. He is close to both his parents, his brother Nick Coleman and his extended family, including his cousins. However, he shares a special connection of love and inspiration with his father, who is a US Navy veteran. Austin shares a loving memory with his father, of a ritual they had for years of exploring the beaches of California in his father’s VW bus. He later also fulfilled his dream of getting his own VW bus where he now takes his father along with him to the beach.

Austin completed his graduation in 2006 from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in City/Urban Development and Planning. He also took up a minor course in general business administration and management at the University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business. Furthermore, Austin is a professional athlete in action sports that mainly includes cycling and some skating and surfing. He developed a passion for the sport at a pretty young age and went on to pursue it even at international levels quite successfully.

Austin Coleman’s Profession

Austin began his career as a professional athlete and has been working as a BMX rider since the year 2000, even before he joined college. He has appeared in numerous contests and events such as ESPN X Games, NBC Dew Tour, ASA World Tour, and even in publications like Ride BMX Magazine, Transworld BMX Magazine, and Vital BMX Media. His name has also been affiliated with organizations like Maxxis Tires Int’l, BMX Freestyle Team, BMX Pros Trick Team, Troy Lee Designs, Woodward Camp, and Albes Bicycle Mail order.

Apart from his career as an athlete, Austin joined the real estate industry after getting fascinated with it while studying urban planning in college. He then began working as the Development Principal in 2012 with the company RalliPoint, LLC. His work is mainly in the areas of Residential Real Estate Rehabilitation, Design, Construction, Deal Structure, Project Analysis, etc. Thereafter, since joining hands with artist Raisa Kuddus, they began working as a team for the HGTV show ‘First Home Fix.’

Austin Coleman’s Girlfriend

Apart from being partners in the project, Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus are also real-life partners and have been in a relationship for quite some time. The beautiful duo met for the first time around the end of 2017 or the beginning of 2018, at an after-party in Salt Lake City. There was an action sports event where Austin served as the producer and judge of a BMX contest. The after-party of the event was coincidentally held at the design firm where Raisa worked. Raisa was the artist of a huge mural at the firm, which fascinated Austin so much that he went around the event looking for the artist.

Eventually, when someone directed him to Raisa, he could not contain his excitement and immediately went ahead and asked her about the mural. Raisa, on the other hand, was also flattered that Austin was so interested in her painting in the midst of a sports event. The two began talking and connecting right away and also danced their heart out at the party. Later, Austin did not miss a chance and dialed Raisa’s number just a week after they met and the couple has been in love ever since.

Both Austin and Raisa (who grew up in Pennsylvania), share some common interests of traveling, skating, and even as artists. They are the biggest admirers of each other’s work and hence make a good partnership even for the reality show. They enjoy traveling to various picturesque as well as unexplored places together and even get along well with their respective families. The couple now lives happily in Tustin, California and we wish them more happiness and love for their future together.

