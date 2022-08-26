First Home Fix’s Raisa Kuddus: Everything We Know

‘First Home Fix’ is a home improvement show that chronicles the home renovation or restoration projects of first-time home-buyers while transforming their residences without going over their budget. The efforts of hosts Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman go into assisting these homeowners with artistic and practical renovating techniques. Talented designer and artist Raisa Kuddus participates in the design phase of reconstruction, while Austin Coleman handles the practical job of the transformation as an experienced builder and woodworker. The designer partners help young newlywed and millennial buyers with their new home requirements while operating out of their vintage VW van.

These artistic specialists, who are newcomers to reality television, have won quite a few admirers thanks to their exposure on the HGTV show. In particular, the lively presence and innovative approaches presented by Raisa Kuddus have helped her garner love from numerous fans, who must now also be eager to know everything about her, ranging from her family to her career to her dating life. If you’re such a curious fan, here’s everything you need to know!

Raisa Kuddus’ Age, Nationality, and Background

Born and brought up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Raisa Kuddus belongs to a loving family, who has their origin in the beautiful country of Bangladesh. Her close-knit family, who now lives in Utah, includes her mother, whom she lovingly calls “Amma,” her father, whom she addresses as “Ba,” and her brother Noah Kuddus. Raisa is appreciative of all her family members, especially her mother, because of the strength she exudes and the sacrifices she made throughout her journey for her family. She is also extremely close to her father, a microbiologist, who helped her develop an eternal love for nature and plants.

While talking about her inspiration on the show, Raisa said, “My dad taught me to look at things in a really microscopic way or in an expansive way, from atoms to the universe. I find inspiration from all levels of nature, and it’s in everything I do.” She has a loving and devoted bond with her brother as well, who himself identifies as queer and inspires her by leading his life proudly and boldly.

Born on May 17, 1991, the 31-year-old completed her graduation in 2013 from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts (BFA) and honors in Graphic Design. While in university, she also completed her minors in Design & Technology. She has been occasionally volunteering in Angels Hands Nonprofit Organization for children’s rare diseases. In her spare time, she enjoys playing video games, puzzles, and crocheting.

Raisa Kuddus’ Profession

Raisa gained quite a few experiences as a professional artist even before enrolling in college. She began by becoming an art instructor and continued it throughout her college life. After graduation, she first worked as a Graphic Designer at Radi8 Creative and soon climbed the ladder by working as programming director at AIGA Salt Lake City, then as an Art Director at the company Contravent, all this while living in Utah.

She then moved to Los Angeles in 2018 and started working as a freelance designer with multiple agencies in the fields of art direction, strategy, branding, and illustration. She began working as a muralist and created her company, blohk design, working mainly as the creative director. Her venture into realty home renovation has taken her career to new heights as she explores the world of interior design and murals even further.

Raisa Kuddus’ Boyfriend

Raisa Kuddu is not only partnering with Austin Coleman on the HGTV show but is also in a relationship with him. The professional athlete and builder first met Raisa at a sports after-party event in late 2017 or early 2018. While Austin was the producer and judge of the action sport BMX contest, Raisa was the muralist at the same after-party which was held at the design firm where Raisa worked in. While talking about their first meeting, Austin said, “The very first thing I saw when I walked into this party was a huge mural on the wall, which I was completely fascinated by. I thought it was beautiful. And even though I was supposed to be mixing and mingling with all the different athletes and such, I was transfixed by this mural.”

After admiring the work for a long time and then going around asking about its artist, he was finally led to Raisa by someone at the party. And the first thing that he asked her was if she was the artist behind the mural. Raisa was also smitten by Austin, with the fact that the mural was the thing he noticed the most in a huge sports event. After that awkward yet cute exchange, the two immediately began talking and connecting, and also danced together the entire night. Later, Austin made his attraction for her pretty obvious by calling her up after just a week, and they fell in love soon after.

Now, the couple has been in a loving relationship for more than 4 years and has begun their venture into home renovation as a natural step forward due to their common artistic sides. They also share similar interests in traveling, skating, going on road trips, learning a new art, surfing, etc. They are also very close to each other’s families and often enjoy doing fun stuff with the family members. The adorable couple lives happily in Tustin, California, and we would only wish them the best for their future together.

