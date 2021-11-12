Fish Fixe Shark Tank Update: Where is Fish Fixe Today?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ over the years, it’s that success only follows when a product stems from a blend of both innovation and ambition. No matter when or where the idea of something unique strikes, though, this process is never easy because hard work is just as necessary. However, as viewed on season 13, some organizations like Fish Fixe prove that it may be tricky, but it’s not impossible to achieve. So now, if you’re curious to know more about this business, its workings, and any new updates, we’ve got the details for you.

Fish Fixe: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Melissa Harrington and Emily Castro, long-time friends who initially met as soccer teammates at Texas A&M University, are the brains behind the online seafood delivery company known as Fish Fixe. While the former graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition Sciences in 2008, the latter earned her Sociology degree in 2007, following which they pursued different careers while remaining in touch. Emily spent 14 years in the liquor distribution industry, whereas Melissa served as an Executive at a seafood sales firm due to her passion for the cuisine.

During their catch-up conversations, Melissa and Emily often spoke about establishing a business that would allow them to spend some quality time with their loved ones while also having flexible working hours. Thus, when discussing their mutual enjoyment of seafood on one such occasion, the idea of Fish Fixe came to life. After all, despite working with the primary element, Melissa didn’t always have the time to prep and cook her family’s favorite meals. So, she revealed that she’d started portioning and vacuum sealing the cuts, and everyone still loved the quality.

From there, Melissa began the process of flash freezing for her extended family, associates, and friends — including Emily. Only when that turned out to be a success did the duo decide to launch a company that would help others easily incorporate the protein into their diet as well. According to the American Heart Association, eating seafood twice a week can reduce the risk of cardiac arrests and other heart diseases. Since Melissa and Emily also have strong opinions about its benefits, they came out with the high-quality pescatarian food delivery/subscription box.

Fish Fixe: Where Are They Now?

Although we recognize that there is nothing new in terms of the concept of a food home delivery organization, it’s how Fish Fixe works that sets it apart from everyone else. For just $149, you can get 16 six-ounce portions of 8 varieties of fish right at your doorstep, and if you shell out an extra $10, you can even pick the fish depending on your taste. The variety they offer differs from season to season to ensure fresh produce, but they always have something for everyone. You also have the option to go for a half pack or a pack plus a half for $119 and $209, respectively.

Fish Fixe even has fish cakes in its catalog, yet the best part is that each package comes with thawing instructions and recipe suggestions to make the customers’ lives much more manageable. Furthermore, their products have no added chemicals, antibiotics, or GMOs, and they’re sustainably sourced from fishermen and fishmongers rather than big cooperations. In short, Fish Fixe wants to promote the pescatarian lifestyle in the most feasible, viable, and positive way possible.

