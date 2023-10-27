Five Nights at Freddy’s Camoes: Are CoryxKenshin and MatPat in the Movie?

The ardent admirers of the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ video game series have been expecting a couple of captivating cameos in Peacock/Universal Pictures’ eponymous movie adaptation of the same. It has been months since word got out that famed YouTubers Matthew “MatPat” Patrick and Cory DeVante Williams AKA CoryxKenshin are part of the cast of the horror film. Both of them are closely associated with the video game series, which earned them considerable popularity among the fandom. Since the movie is finally out, we have found out whether they feature in the same. Let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

MatPat: The Waiter at the Diner

MatPat features in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ as a waiter at a diner named Sparky’s. The character goes to Aunt Jane, her lawyer Doug, Max, and Jeff when they discuss a way to get Mike Schmidt fired from his job to take their order. When Jane makes it clear that they are not at the place to have food, the waiter tries his best to make them order, only to fail. However, MatPat, the content creator behind the famed YouTube channels “The Game Theorists,” “The Film Theorists,” “The Food Theorists,” and “The Style Theorists,” succeeds in offering another “theory” through his character, this time about breakfasts!

MatPat’s YouTube channel “The Game Theorists” has uploaded nearly a hundred videos about the source video game series, exploring storylines, characters, mysteries, gameplays, locations, clues, analyses, and more. Therefore, it is only fitting that the creator makes an appearance in the film. MatPat’s exploration of the material also extends to the movie. Through “The Film Theorists,” he uploaded a video in which he compares the film’s universe, principal characters, and the antagonist. With around forty million subscribers and eight billion total views across his channels, MatPat is one of the well-regarded content creators of his generation.

CoryxKenshin: The Cab Driver

Along with MatPat, CoryxKenshin appears in the film as a cab driver. He is the one who takes Abby and Golden Freddy from their home to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. His character also gets shocked seeing Balloon Boy in the mid-credits scene of the movie. Similar to MatPat, CoryxKenshin has uploaded nearly 140 videos about the individual installments of the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ game series. His videos are often comedic playthroughs of the games, which garnered him millions of viewers. Soon, he became a popular figure among the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” fandom.

CoryxKenshin also posted a reaction video to the trailer of the film in June 2023. Since joining YouTube in April 2009, the content creator has 17.3 million subscribers and 7.3 billion total views. In addition to the video game series, CoryxKenshin is known for his videos about ‘Bloodborne,’ ‘Elden Ring,’ ‘Friday Night Funkin’,’ etc. His video about the latter ended up becoming the fifth most-viewed YouTube video in the country in 2021.

