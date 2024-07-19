Flavia and Joao: Is the Too Hot to Handle Pair Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ emphasizes resisting short-term intimacy urges to foster deeper, long-lasting connections. Contestants must follow strict rules, challenging them to reinvent themselves to win the game. In the sixth season, Joao Coronel was utterly floored by Flavia Laos from the moment they met. Their connection was instant and electrifying, suggesting they might give in to their impulses. However, both adhered to the rules and maintained discipline while living in the house. They connected organically, allowing them to get to know each other more meaningfully.

Joao Took the Initiative to Form a Connection with Flavia

In the second episode, when Lana announced that two contestants from previous seasons would be joining, Joao Coronel expressed his hope that Flavia Laos would be one of them, and his wish came true. When he saw her, he was captivated and tried to impress her in various ways. During her first conversation with all the male contestants, Joao spoke with her in Spanish and mentioned feeling an evident spark between them. Therefore, he was shocked when she chose to go on a date with Jordan Frank.

When Flavia returned from the date, Jordan told everyone that he felt it had gone very well and there was potential for a connection to grow. Joao then took matters into his own hands, approached Flavia, and asked if she felt the same about Jordan. She admitted that the date wasn’t as exciting for her. Seizing the opportunity, Joao asked if she would like to see how things would progress between them. Flavia was interested and agreed to share a bed with him, much to Joao’s excitement. From then on, the two were inseparable, spending most of their time together and getting to know each other better.

Joao and Flavia May Have Gone in Different Directions

Joao and Flavia took their time with things and adhered to the rules of the game. This allowed them to understand each other better and explore the potential of their relationship. They spent much time together, forming a deep connection based on genuine understanding rather than impulsive actions. However, their relationship hasn’t lasted outside the show despite their efforts. They do not follow each other on social media and haven’t been actively involved in their public lives. They may be choosing to keep their relationship private for now, but without public confirmation, the status of their relationship remains uncertain.

Since Flavia is established in Lima, Peru, and Joao hails from Porto Alegre, Brazil, maintaining a romantic relationship might have been challenging. Their busy schedules may have impeded their connection, but working in the same industry allows them to better understand each other’s work and lifestyle. Fans can only speculate based on the information available until they either drop hints or make an announcement.

Flavia Laos is a Successful Artist in Peru

Flavia is an accomplished artist in Peru, renowned as an actress, TV host, and model. Her filmography includes notable works such as ‘No me digas solterona’ and ‘El Niño Dios,’ she has also appeared on TV shows like ‘Miss Pequeñita’ and ‘Hora Wanner.’ In 2022, she made history by winning the Latin Influencer of the Year Award at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the first Peruvian to receive this honor. A record-breaker in her own right, Flavia has ventured into business with Inkbet, a sports betting platform, and Cryone, a cruelty-free beauty and makeup brand.

Her partnership with the reputable clothing brand Fashion Nova has made her a prominent face of the company, elevating its appeal and reach with her influence. The 27-year-old is also a music artist and released two songs, “Darte Like” and “Portarnos Mal,” in 2024. In July 2024, she conducted a special session with Adidas Peru, where she recorded some of her music, which was a huge success. Her career achievements are extensive, and she has many plans for the future. Flavia rarely shares glimpses of her private life on social media, so it might take some time before Joao appears on her timeline, if he ever does.

Joao Coronel Has Already Released Two Hit Songs

Joao Coronel is also a music artist who has released two singles, ‘Paint My Walls Red’ and ‘Is Our Time Up.’ In October 2022, he had the opportunity to perform in Paris during Fashion Week, fulfilling his dream of taking his mother to the city. Coming from a less privileged background, the 22-year-old has emphasized that his work is his path forward in life. He has demonstrated his generosity by donating the proceeds from his song ‘Is Our Time Up,’ released in May 2024, to flood relief efforts in Rio Grande do Sul. Since April 2023, Joao has been based in LA, where he continues pursuing opportunities that align with his talent, and he will soon become the star he is destined to become.

