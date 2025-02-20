Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lennie James to star in Petra Volpe’s ‘Frank & Louis’

Petra Volpe has revived her next directorial project with a new cast! The Cinemaholic has learned that Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lennie James will lead the filmmaker’s prison drama ‘Frank & Louis.’ The film will enter production in the United Kingdom in April 2025. Volpe wrote the screenplay with Esther Bernstorff. The project was originally announced in May 2022 with Laurence Fishburne and Clifton Collins Jr., who no longer appear to be attached to the movie, on board.

‘Frank & Louis’ follows a long-term prisoner who takes on a job caring for aging and infirm inmates suffering from memory loss diseases. Initially, he views the role as merely a means to improve his chances for parole, but over time, his perspective shifts. What begins as just another task in his sentence evolves into something deeply personal. As he forms bonds and takes on new responsibilities, he undergoes a profound emotional transformation. In the midst of an unforgiving environment, he discovers an unexpected connection that offers him a rare chance at redemption.

Kingsley has joined the movie after playing the titular character in the biographical drama ‘Bob Marley: One Love.’ Before that, he portrayed Gravik in the Disney+ miniseries ‘Secret Invasion’ and one of the Kens in ‘Barbie.’ His other notable credits include Malcolm X in ‘One Night in Miami…’ and Col. Ben Younger in ‘Peaky Blinders.’

As for James, the British actor has recently joined the fourth season of the crime drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ in addition to Volpe’s film. He was last heard voicing Obasi in Barry Jenkins’ Disney movie ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ The performer also appeared in the BBC series ‘Mr Loverman’ as Barrington “Barry” Walker. James has extensive experience across different genres, with roles such as Sol in ‘Snatch,’ Morgan Jones in ‘The Walking Dead,’ and Nelly in the TV series ‘Save Me.’

Volpe is a skilled screenwriter and director whose latest feature is ‘Heldin.’ She has previously directed films such as ‘The Divine Order’ and ‘Dreamland.’ Her filmmaking portfolio also includes TV movies like ‘Frühling im Herbst,’ ‘Kleine Fische,’ and ‘Schönes Wochenende.’

The United Kingdom continues to be a vibrant film and television production hub this year. In the region, new seasons of popular shows like ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Slow Horses’ are being filmed, bringing fresh stories to the screen. The filming of Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Running Man’ is also progressing in the UK.

Read More: Gillian Anderson to Star Alongside Ben Affleck in Netflix’s ‘Animals’