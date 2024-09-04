What Happened to Duffy? Did Chris Reilly Leave Slow Horses?

‘Slow Horses,’ the Apple TV+ show about the lives of spies, finds its biggest strengths in its entertaining cast of characters. At the show’s center is Jackson Lamb, a weathered MI5 Agent whose experience more than makes up for his surly disposition. He’s the head of Slough House, the Agency department populated with rejects like River Cartwright, Louisa Guy, and Roddy Ho, who have messed up in their careers one way or the other. Despite their reputation, which earns them the titular nickname Slow Horses, Lamb and his agents often find themselves at the center of the newest misfortune threatening the British Intelligence.

Thus, season 4 is no exception as the Slough House faces new enemies amid bombing attacks, assassination groups, and personal threats on River’s grandfather, David’s life. However, as these events unfold, one character whose antagonizing antics against the Horses had become commonplace in the previous seasons appears to be missing. Consequently, questions are bound to arise about Duffy and his actor Chris Reilly’s involvement in the show. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Duffy’s Unfortunate Predicament Keeps Him Out of Action

As the Head of Security and leader of MI5’s tactical unit, “The Dogs,” Nick Duffy has been an influential character in the Slough House agents’ narratives from the start. As such, whenever Lamb and his agents find themselves going against the Agency for a particular mission or the other—which happens frequently enough—their paths tend to collide with the man. Naturally, in accordance with his job title, his loyalties usually lie with the higher-ups of the First Desk. Consequently, in season 3, he was allied with Ingrid Tearney, MI5’s Director General.

Nevertheless, as the narrative unfolded in season 3, the Horses found incriminating evidence that proved Ingrid’s involvement in decidedly morally dubious actions involving the Footprint File. As a result, the Agency head sicced her agents on River and the others to ensure they didn’t reveal the truth of her actions. As a result, Duffy and his Dogs go head-to-head against the Slough House agents at the premises of the central filing facility. During the fight that breaks out in this instance, Marcus incapacitates Duffy in a one-on-one fight before Louisa slams a brick on the back of his head.

In the aftermath, even though the Agency recovers from that altercation—with Diana Taverner replacing Ingrid as the new Director General of First Desk—the same isn’t true for Duffy. The Head of Security—now a former agent—sustained such a significant injury from Lousia’s attack that it sent him into a coma. For the same reason, as season 4 picks up with the Horses finding them in the middle of a new crisis, their paths do not cross with Duffy this time around. Instead, a new Agent, Emma Flyte, enters the narrative as the new Head of the Dogs.

Chris Reilly’s Departure From Slow Horses

Nick Duffy’s long-term injury—which has effectively put him out of service—and Emma Flyte’s addition to the show seem to suggest that the former agent has run his course within the story. For the time being, the narrative fills up the vacuum that the absence of Duffy’s character creates and even provides a legitimate in-universe explanation for his exit. Yet, it bears remembering that Duffy’s condition has only momentarily put him out of commission. Since the agent isn’t dead and is only in a coma, his character hasn’t left the game board entirely.

Furthermore, Reilly has only had good things to say about his participation in the project. In a conversation with Cinema Perspective, while discussing his 2023 film ‘Jericho Ridge,’ the actor said, “Will Smith (a screenwriter on ‘Slow Horses’) is a phenomenal writer, and the people that make that show are outstanding at what they do. The cast is brilliant, and the budget is there, and the will is there from Apple to let them have it and let that creativity come through. What they gave me in season 3 was a real gift, and I’m very grateful for it.”

As such, it seems there’s always a possibility for Reilly to return to the world of ‘Slow Horses’ as Duffy in future seasons. However, for now, he has parted ways from the show in regard to season 4, which unfolds without any appearances from Duffy. Even so, for now, the actor continues to build upon his filmography, adding various other titles to his name. Recently, he starred in the show, ‘FBI: International,’ and has various projects lined up for the coming year. From ‘Generation Z,’ a comedy horror show, to a riveting drama ‘Ellis,’ fans of Reilly’s work have a lot to look forward to!

