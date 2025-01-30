Gillian Anderson to Star Alongside Matt Damon in Ben Affleck’s ‘Animals’

Ben Affleck has added a two-time Primetime Emmy winner to the cast of his upcoming thriller! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Gillian Anderson will star alongside Matt Damon in Netflix’s ‘Animals.’ The principal photography for the project will begin in March 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray wrote the screenplay.

The plot follows the LA Mayoral Candidate Milo Bradford (Damon) and his wife (Anderson), who only have a few hours to get the ransom for their son’s kidnappers. Since most of their money has been spent on his political campaigns, they have to get their hands dirty and expose a side of their lives they want to keep hidden forever to protect their child.

Anderson most recently played Raynor Winn in Marianne Elliott’s ‘The Salt Path,’ which follows a couple on a year-long coastal trek, and the British journalist Emily Maitlis in the Netflix biographical film ‘Scoop,’ which focuses on Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Her other notable credits include Vivienne Beaumier in Marc Forster’s ‘White Bird,’ a spinoff prequel to Stephen Chbosky’s ‘Wonder,’ and Mrs. Julia Marquis in Scott Cooper’s crime mystery drama ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ starring Christian Bale. On television, her latest credits are Jean Milburn in Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ and Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady.’

We last saw Matt Damon as Rory opposite Casey Affleck’s Cobby in Doug Liman’s action comedy ‘The Instigators,’ which follows two robbers trying to escape from the cops after a failed robbery. He played Senator Gary Channel in Ethan Coen’s ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ and US Army Colonel Leslie Groves in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ in addition to lending his voice to Flower in John Krasinski’s ‘IF.’

Affleck enhanced his reputation as a director with the critically acclaimed biographical drama ‘Air,’ which chronicles the development of Nike’s Air Jordans, with Damon starring as Sonny Vaccaro. The Academy Award winner’s other directorial credits include ‘Live by Night,’ a crime drama about a bootlegger who becomes a gangster, and ‘Argo,’ which narrates the true story of how CIA operative Tony Mendez rescued US diplomats from Tehran, Iran, during the Iran hostage crisis.

We have yet to find out whether the horrifying Los Angeles fires will affect the film’s production schedule. The city has previously hosted the filming of several high-profile projects, such as Affleck’s ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Hypnotic.’

