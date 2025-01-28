Sian Heder’s ‘Being Heumann’ to Start Filming in Toronto in Spring 2025

The mastermind behind ‘CODA’ will head to Hollywood North soon! The filming of Sian Heder’s biographical drama film ‘Being Heumann’ will start in Toronto, Ontario, in the spring of 2025. The filmmaker wrote the movie based on Judy Heumann’s memoir ‘Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist’ with writer-advocate Rebekah Taussig. Ali Stroker headlines the project.

The film’s narrative focuses on Judy/Judith Heumann’s instrumental role in the fight for disability rights during a pivotal moment in history. The movie will chronicle the landmark 1977 San Francisco sit-in, where over a hundred individuals with disabilities took over the federal building in protest. Their goal was to compel the government to enforce Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, a provision requiring accessibility in all federal spaces.

This unprecedented act of civil disobedience lasted 28 days and became a defining moment in the disability rights movement. The participants of the sit-in, led by Heumann, formed a close-knit community during the occupation, demonstrating resilience and solidarity in their fight for equality.

Heder’s involvement in the project as the director and co-writer suggests a focus on the challenges the activists faced and the impact of their efforts. The decision to highlight the San Francisco sit-in presents its historical significance in advancing disability rights. The protest led to the signing of regulations enforcing Section 504, a milestone that paved the way for later legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Before ‘CODA,’ Heder helmed the comedy-drama movie ‘Tallulah’ and an episode each of Apple TV+’s anthology series ‘Little America’ and Netflix’s renowned show ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ Her directorial credits also include two episodes of the showbiz drama ‘GLOW.’ The filmmaker’s collaboration with Taussig, who is herself a disability rights advocate, reflects a commitment to accurately depicting the lived experiences of individuals with disability.

Stroker is a significant advocate of disability rights and representation. She previously wrote history by becoming the first wheelchair user to appear on a Broadway stage and win a Tony Award with her performance in ‘Oklahoma!’ Some of her prominent acting credits are Claudia in Netflix’s ‘Echoes,’ Paulette in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Charles-Ann in the crime drama ‘Ozark,’ and Izzi Simmons in the holiday movie ‘Christmas Ever After.’

