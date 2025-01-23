Rivals Season 2 Begins Filming in Bristol and Spain in May

The second season of ‘Rivals,’ Disney+’s adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel of the same title, is set to enter production in May 2025. The filming will take place in two stunning locations: Bristol and Spain. Elliot Hegarty, who helmed the first four episodes of the first installment, will return as the director.

‘Rivals’ drew viewers into the power struggles at Corinium Television, which is based in the fictional Rutshire. The show’s first season captures the volatile dynamics between ambitious television executives and journalists and their complicated personal lives. Following its success, the series was renewed for a second season in December 2024, setting the stage for even more conflicts and alliances to unfold.

The second installment will likely focus on the tension between Lord Baddingham and Rupert Campbell-Black, whose rivalry drives the lion’s share of the show’s narrative. Viewers can expect a deeper exploration of the characters as they navigate professional and personal hurdles in the high-stakes media world. The choice of Bristol as a primary filming location adds an element of authenticity, providing a scenic backdrop to the fictional Rutshire setting.

The Spanish leg of the second season’s filming promises exciting new developments, particularly since the narrative is anticipated to explore international connections and business deals. With Corinium Television poised to expand its influence, the Spanish location hints at key storylines involving media and competition beyond England. The fans of the first installment can look forward to additional complexities in the show’s portrayal of power dynamics, corporate warfare, and the pursuit of success.

The second season may further develop the storylines of several key characters. Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner), now an independent media mogul, will likely continue to nurture his tense relationship with Rupert, while Tony’s manipulative tactics are sure to be tested as rival companies vie for control. In addition, new conflicts are expected to emerge, with Lord Baddingham’s personal life and ambitions continuing to spiral.

The returnees to the sophomore installment are expected to include all the major cast members, including Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, and Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker. They will likely be joined by Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, and Bella Maclean as Agatha “Taggie” O’Hara.

