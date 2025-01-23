Death in Paradise Renewed For Season 15 at BBC

Heaven on Earth will remain a crime scene in the near future! The Cinemaholic can confirm that BBC has renewed the crime comedy series ‘Death in Paradise’ for its fifteenth season. The upcoming installment will enter production in Guadeloupe in April 2025. The renewal has preceded the premiere of the fourteenth season, which is slated to start airing on January 31, 2025.

The 2024 Christmas Special episode introduces DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet), who happens to be on the island of Saint Marie when not one but two strange murders took place, along with a third gunshot injury. In the absence of a local detective inspector, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) assigns the case to him. Wilson is on the island to search for his mother, whom he has never met, only to find out that she has passed away.

As the special progresses, Wilson discovers that the three Santas were shot in different locations by the same gun at the same time. They are Stuart (Santa One), Tony (Santa Two), and Tyrus (Santa Three). Stuart was accidentally shot and injured by Jamie’s son, Olly. Jamie had shot and killed Stuart and Tyrus. Since all three incidents center on Jamie, musician Kenny Simmons blackmailed him into being complicit in Tony’s murder that Kenny committed. However, Wilson uncovers that while the crimes may seem like a ploy to kill Santas, everything was motivated by a failed business deal between Tony and Kenny.

As per the official synopsis, the fourteenth season will have DI Mervin Wilson grapple with more mind-boggling cases. Commissioner Patterson will get news from the chief commissioner in Jamaica that will rock the police department to its core. On the other hand, Mayor Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine) will face a tough battle protecting the Saint Marie police department. Naomi will encounter a former flame, and Darlene will become the new officer’s mentor, albeit conflicted about her role. The narrative of the fifteenth installment will depend on the developments that will unfold in the fourteenth season.

The fourth installment will feature Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey. Guest stars who will appear in the upcoming episodes include Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper, along with Michelle Greenidge, Joy Richardson, Stephen Odubola, Anthony J Abraham, Simon Lennon, Patricia Allison, and Chantelle Alle. Most of the regulars, if not all, are expected to feature in season 15.

Read More: Ana de Armas and Oscar Isaac’s ‘Bananas’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March