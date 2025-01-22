Ana de Armas and Oscar Isaac’s Bananas Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March

Ana de Armas and Oscar Isaac are headed to the City of Angels for their upcoming drama series! The filming of Apple TV+’s ‘Bananas’ will start in Los Angeles on March 3, 2025. Five-time Academy Award nominee David O. Russell will direct the show, which was created by Carolina Paiz.

While the plot of the series is under wraps, the narrative will likely explore themes of political and economic instability. The title seemingly refers to the banana republics, a phrase used to refer to the unstable regimes across the world.

Ana most recently starred as the CIA operative Sadie Rhodes in the action movie ‘Ghosted’ opposite Chris Evans. She received immense acclaim for portraying Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix biopic ‘Blonde.’ Her other notable film credits include Dani Miranda in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man,’ Melinda Van Allen in the erotic thriller ‘Deep Water,’ and Paloma in the ‘James Bond’ movie ‘No Time to Die.’ She will next be seen opposite Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby in Ron Howard’s survival thriller ‘Eden.’

Oscar lent his voice to Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in the animated movie ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and will reprise the role in the third installment of the franchise ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.’ He played Duke Leto Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film ‘Dune: Part One,’ Poe Dameron in J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker,’ and the titular character in the Marvel series ‘Moon Knight.’ We will next see him as Doctor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ and Dante Alighieri in Julian Schnabel’s crime drama ‘Hand of Dante,’ co-starring Al Pacino, Gerard Butler, and Gal Gadot.

David O. Russell’s latest directorial venture was the comedy movie ‘Amsterdam,’ starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. His other notable credits include ‘Joy,’ ‘The Fighter,’ ‘American Hustle,’ and the romantic drama ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’ Carolina Paiz co-wrote Diego Velasco’s action film ‘The Zero Hour’ and multiple episodes of the Netflix prison series ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and the CBS crime comedy series ‘The Defenders.’

We have yet to find out whether the harrowing Los Angeles fires will affect the current filming schedule of the series. The city has previously hosted the production of high-profile shows like FX’s ‘The Old Man’ and Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ and ‘Griselda.’

Read More: Ray Panthaki to Make Feature Directorial Debut with ‘Ernie’