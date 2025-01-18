Ray Panthaki to Make Feature Directorial Debut with ‘Ernie’

After delivering several memorable performances, Ray Panthaki is ready for his next big challenge! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor will make his feature directorial debut with the drama movie ‘Ernie.’ The project will enter production in New Mexico in February. The movie is an adaptation of Ray’s 2020 short film of the same title.

The plot centers on Ernie, a 45-year-old loner with a mysterious past who escapes his small-town hardships after being lured by the charms of a fearless group of young influencers on their way to Los Angeles. After finding a place he can finally fit in, he dives deep into a digital world of hedonism, self-exploration, and first love, only to realize that his late coming of age is never what nature or society intended.

Ray is known for playing Charles de Guise in Starz’s period drama series ‘The Serpent Queen,’ Jevan Kapadia in AMC+’s crime series ‘Gangs of London,’ and Ram Arya in Netflix’s sci-fi romance series ‘Away,’ starring Hilary Swank. He also portrayed Rav Sangha in Netflix’s police procedural series ‘Marcella.’

Ray recently starred as Spencer in Judd Bloch’s thriller film ‘Black Diamond,’ which centers on a love triangle between a woman, her hedge funder boyfriend, and a cowboy handyman. Among his other notable acting credits are Mr. Zeppelin in Julia Jackman’s ‘Bonus Track,’ Freeman in Philip Barantini’s thriller film ‘Boiling Point’ and its eponymous sequel series starring Stephen Graham, and Kamal Ahmed in Gavin Hood’s crime film ‘Official Secrets,’ starring Keira Knightley and Matt Smith.

Jay’s source short film, ‘Ernie,’ focuses on a recluse caring for his racist father while navigating his life in a world that he doesn’t quite fit into. His other directorial credits include ‘Life Sentence’ and ‘The Uncertain Kingdom,’ an anthology of twenty short films.

New Mexico has served as the primary filming location for films such as ‘Trigger Warning,’ ‘Love Lies Bleeding‘ and the Netflix action comedy series ‘Obliterated.’

Read More: Mateo Messina to Make Feature Directorial Debut with ‘Reimagined’