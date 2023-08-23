Free Guy 2 Reportedly Back in Development at 20th Century Studios

‘Free Guy 2,’ a sequel to the 2021 action-comedy film ‘Free Guy,’ is reportedly back in development at 20th Century Studios. The original film revolves around Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a bank teller who learns that he is a non-player character in a bloodthirsty and open-world video game. Guy then sets out to save the world to become the hero of the story.

Even though 20th Century Studios has not officially announced the project, the production company’s president Steve Asbell revealed in 2022 that a script for the film is almost ready. “We have more ‘Avatar’ movies coming, we have more ‘Free Guy’ movies coming. We’re going to be pretty busy. […] We’re awaiting a script that is days away. It’s a fantastic story,” Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter about the sequel in March 2022.

Director Shawn Levy, who also directed ‘The Adam Project’ and is currently at the helm of ‘Deadpool 3,’ is extremely confident about the sequel. “We loved Free Guy. We were thrilled that Free Guy was as successful as it was, particularly as an original movie at a time when few get made and even fewer are hits. So that was gratifying. And if we can crack that sequel, that’s something that might be very fun to make together. […] We [Reynolds] had such a clear idea of the tone, the story, the details of Free Guy, and we both made a few sequels in our lives and so we know how hard it is to make a worthy one. And when we feel confident that’s the kind we’ll make, then we’ll make it,” Levy told Collider.

However, Reynolds has been tight-lipped about the movie over the years. “There is the potential to do a sequel to ‘Free Guy,’ which would be fun. I would love it. But also like, does everything fucking have to be a sequel? I don’t know. Sometimes it’s OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home,” the actor said in March 2023 while attending the Just For Laughs comedy festival in London. The actor also added that he is still “talking about it [the sequel]” with the people behind the scenes.

Despite Reynolds’ hesitation to talk about the sequel, it is clear that the actor most likely will reprise Guy in the movie. Reynolds is currently committed to the production of ‘Deadpool 3,’ which is delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Therefore, we may only need to expect the cameras to roll for the sequel after the completion of the third ‘Deadpool’ film. We can also expect Jodie Comer to reprise Millie/Molotovgirl in the sequel. The cast of the movie may also include Taika Waititi as Antwan, Lil Rel Howery as Buddy, Joe Keery as Keys, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser.

Since the first movie doesn’t set up the narrative of the sequel, we can expect an original story in the same. The film may follow Guy’s life, likely a couple of years after the events of the 2021 movie. As far as Levy is concerned, Waititi’s antagonist Antwan will have a prominent role in the sequel. “My favorite thing in Free Guy is we have Taika [Waititi’s] character in an original new movie literally mock the possibility and value of releasing something new. […] If we make Free Guy 2, it will be titled Albuquerque Boiled Turkey. It is 100% Free Guy 2: Albuquerque Boiled Turkey, based on one of seven million improv lines by Taika Waititi,” the director joked to Digital Spy.

