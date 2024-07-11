Saffron Hocking to Star Alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Fuze’

David Mackenzie has rounded out the cast of his upcoming directorial work with an addition! The Cinemaholic can announce that Saffron Hocking will star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James in the heist film ‘Fuze.’ The project’s filming has begun in London, England, with shoots also planned to take place on the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. Ben Hopkins penned the screenplay of the movie, which will also feature Sam Worthington, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas, and Honor Swinton-Byrne.

The narrative revolves around a daring heist that takes place in central London during an evacuation of the city after a World War II-era bomb is discovered. Military experts led by Will (Taylor-Johnson) are called in to defuse the antiquated ordnance while police forces are deployed en masse to evacuate and cordon off the streets. With the perfect cover of emergency forces focused on a bomb ready to explode, a group of thieves plan an ambitious heist under the guidance of a diamond expert.

Hocking is a British actress who has garnered fame with her performances in BBC’s comedy series ‘Peacock’ as Kara, Netflix’s crime drama ‘Top Boy’ as Lauryn, Prime Video’s ‘Riches’ as Sasha Banley, and Disney+’s superhero series ‘Moon Knight’ as Dylan. She will also appear in the latest season of Prime Video’s thriller series ‘The Devil’s Hour’ as Sam Boyd and Nia DaCosta’s drama film ‘Hedda,’ headlined by Imogen Poots and Tessa Thompson.

Taylor-Johnson has lately appeared in ‘The Fall Guy’ alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt as Tom Ryder, the fast-paced action film ‘Bullet Train’ as Tangerine, and the World War II adventure thriller ‘The King’s Man’ as Archie Reid. Fans are looking forward to his performances in upcoming films like the biographical drama ‘Rothko,’ Russell Crowe-starrer ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ Robert Eggers’ modern retelling of the horror classic ‘Nosferatu,’ and ‘28 Years Later,’ the sequel to ‘28 Days Later,’ with Cillian Murphy.

Mackenzie is a British filmmaker who has created a stellar reputation for himself after helming the critically acclaimed ‘Hell or High Water,’ Netflix’s ‘Outlaw King’ starring Taylor-Johnson, ‘Homemade,’ and FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’ He most recently completed filming Lily James and Sam Worthington-starrer thriller ‘Relay.’ The upcoming movie will follow a broker who profits heavily from corrupt transactions between corporations and people who threaten them.

London has served as the backdrop for a multitude of heist films over the years, with its cosmopolitan landscape providing a diverse visual appeal. Some notable examples include ‘The Bank Job,’ ‘London Heist,’ ‘The Hatton Garden Job,’ ‘King of Thieves,’ and ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.’ The sun-kissed historical cityscapes of Malta can be seen in the background of films like ‘Papillon,’ ‘Captain Phillips,’ ‘American Assassin,’ and ‘Renegades.’

