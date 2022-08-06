8 Movies Like Bullet Train You Must See

‘Bullet Train‘ is an action comedy film directed by David Leitch from a screenplay written by Zak Olkewicz. The film is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s Japanese-language novel ‘Maria Beetle’ (published in English as ‘Bullet Train’). It revolves around a group of assassins who find themselves on a speeding train. However, the killers soon realize that a conspiracy closely ties together their latest missions.

The fast-paced film features plenty of star power and exciting action sequences with a dose of humor that will keep viewers hooked. If you enjoyed watching ‘Bullet Train’ and are looking for more such blockbuster movies, we’ve compiled a list of similar movies for you! You can watch most of these movies like ‘Bullet Train’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Kate (2021)

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, ‘Kate‘ is an action-thriller movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. It tells the story of Kate (Winstead), an assassin who is tasked with killing a high-ranking yakuza boss as her final mission. However, Kate realizes she has been poisoned and uses her last day alive to exact revenge on those who wronged her. The action-packed movie will suit the tastes of ‘Bullet Train’ fans because of its tone, humor, and take on assassins.

7. Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is a cyberpunk action film directed by Robert Rodriguez. It revolves around Alita, a cyborg who awakens in a new body with no memory of her past. As a result, Alita embarks on a quest to rediscover her past and uncover her true destiny. The visually engrossing film will remind viewers of the manga/anime aesthetics of ‘Bullet Train.’ That is because the film is an adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga series ‘Gunnm’ (or ‘Battle Angel Alita’ in English). Hence, viewers will enjoy the film’s visually engrossing storytelling.

6. Snowpiercer (2013)

Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s science fiction spectacle ‘Snowpiercer‘ follows humanity’s quest for survival onboard a train speeding across the globe. However, various factions fight for control of the train. The movie is based on the French graphic novel ‘Le Transperceneige’ by Jacques Lob. Like ‘Bullet Train,’ the film is based on a book and takes place on a train. However, ‘Snowpiercer’ provides some poignant social commentary and has a comparatively darker tone.

5. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, ‘Deadpool 2‘ is a superhero action film directed by David Leitch. The film follows Wade Wilson/Deadpool, a wisecracking mercenary who must protect a young mutant from the time-traveling soldier Cable. It stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role and, much like ‘Bullet Train,’ is choke full of fun and exciting cameos, including that of actor Brad Pitt who plays the lead role in ‘Bullet Train.’ Moreover, both movies have the deft touch of director David Leitch.

4. Train to Busan (2016)

‘Train to Busan‘ is an action horror movie directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The South Korean film is set during a zombie apocalypse and sees various characters fighting for survival on a train heading from Seoul to Busan. The stylized action sequences of the film and high-stakes will remind viewers of ‘Bullet Train.’ Moreover, the zombie apocalypse angle makes for some exciting action sequences that are grim and gory. Hence, viewers who like darker action movies will enjoy ‘Train to Busan.’

3. The Gray Man (2022)

‘The Gray Man,’ directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is an action thriller film based on Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name. It follows Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), a rogue CIA agent who uncovers agency secrets that make him the target of psychopathic contract killer Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). The film gives viewers a more broody look at the world of spies and assassins, landing it in a zone similar to ‘Bullet Train.’ Furthermore, it also features a stylized action sequence on top of a speeding train and a star-studded cast.

2. John Wick (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick‘ is a neo-noir action thriller film written by Derek Kolstad and starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role. It follows a retired assassin, John Wick, who embarks on a quest to exact revenge on the men who killed his puppy, which was the last gift to him from his dead wife. The gripping and visually stylistic film is one of the best action films of recent times. It has spawned a successful franchise that will keep entertaining viewers with its blend of charisma and action.

1. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

‘The Magnificent Seven‘ is a Western thriller film directed by Antoine Fuqua. It is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, itself an adaptation of director Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 Japanese film ‘Seven Samurai.’ It revolves around a group of mercenaries who are hired by a small village to save themselves from Bartholomew Bogue, a corrupt industrialist, and his gang. Like’ Bullet Train,’ the film centers on a group of killers who are forced to work together. Moreover, both films boast an exciting cast that will deliver a refreshing cinematic experience.

