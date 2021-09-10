In director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan’s action thriller film ‘Kate,’ the eponymous character (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is an elite assassin who has grown weary of her work. During what is supposed to be her last assignment, she discovers that she has been poisoned with a radioactive substance. Her doctor informs her that she has only a day to live. Kate subsequently sets out on the sleek road of blood and violence to find out who has taken her future from her. If you have loved watching ‘Kate,’ we have the perfect list of recommendations for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Kate’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Based on the 2012 graphics novel ‘The Coldest City’ by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, ‘Atomic Blonde’ revolves around MI6 field operative Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), who is sent to Germany a few days before the fall of the Berlin Wall to retrieve an item called the List, which is a microfilm document used to store critical information about every operative in Berlin, regardless of their allegiance. Once in Berlin, she meets Percival (James McAvoy), her contact in the city, and with his reluctant help, Lorraine starts searching for the List. Like in ‘Kate,’ there are several characters in ‘Atomic Blonde’ who hide important information from the protagonist.

5. Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

Like ‘Kate,’ ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is a film about female assassins working for an unscrupulous boss who wouldn’t think twice before selling out his employees. Sam (Karen Gillan) is an expert assassin at an organization known as the Firm. She works for Nathan (Paul Giamatti), the leader of the Firm’s HR department. During one of her missions, she meets a kidnapped girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman), whose father Sam ends up killing. This is another similarity between the two films, as Kate kills Ani’s father. Now, Sam must do everything she can to protect the young girl.

4. Salt (2010)

The eponymous character (Angelina Jolie) in ‘Salt’ is an accomplished CIA operative. But her life is turned upside down when she gets accused of being a Russian spy. She subsequently escapes from the CIA facility to find proof of her innocence. Both ‘Kate’ and ‘Salt’ find themselves losing everything at the beginning of their respective stories and then follow similar trajectories in their search for closure.

3. Hardcore Henry (2015)

‘Hardcore Henry’ is a science fiction action film shot from a first-person point of view. Henry regains consciousness in an airship and discovers that there is an unknown woman in front of him. She claims that her name is Estelle, and she is his wife. After an accident, she has implanted several cybernetic prostheses in Henry, apparently to replace his injured limbs. When a group of mercenaries kidnaps Estelle, Henry begins a desperate search for her. Both Kate and Henry perform what their respective narratives demand under a strict time constraint. In Kate’s case, it’s because of the poison coursing through her veins. For Henry, it’s the awareness that the power in his prostheses can run out anytime.

2. Crank (2006)

In ‘Crank,’ the protagonist Chev Chelios (Jason Statham) is a hitman. Like Kate, a foreign substance is introduced in his system. His rivals inject him with a Chinese synthetic drug that slows down the flow of adrenaline in the body, which, in turn, lowers the heartbeat rate and eventually leads to death. Chelios finds out that if he wants to survive, he must keep his adrenaline level perpetually high by partaking in exciting incidents.

1. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Arguably, one of the greatest revenge films ever made, ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 1’ is a work of art. Like ‘Kate,’ a significant portion of this Quentin Tarantino masterpiece is set in Tokyo. The story follows the Bride (Uma Thurman), an assassin who is left for dead in a massacre on her wedding day. She wakes up from a coma four years later and sets out to exact vengeance on her former colleagues.

